YFCU swimming gala makes a splash at Queen’s University Belfast

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:52 BST
The annual Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) swimming gala was held on Saturday at the PEC, Queen’s University Belfast, bringing together members from clubs across Northern Ireland for a day of competition, camaraderie, and fun.

Individual results:

12-14 male

1st – Matthew Dale (Dungiven YFC)

2nd – Andrew Wilson (Curragh YFC)

3rd – Daniel Stewart (Straid YFC)

12-14 female

1st – Phoebe McMullan (Lisnamurrican YFC)

2nd – Darcy Dayle (Dungiven YFC)

3rd – Leah Overend (Moneymore YFC)

14-18 male

1st – Thomas Beggs (Seskinore YFC)

2nd – Freddy McMullan (Lisnamurrican YFC)

3rd – Jacob Crosbie (Seskinore YFC)

14-18 female

1st – Beth Phillips (Collone YFC)

2nd – Sophie Lyndsey (Mountnorris YFC)

3rd – Molly McCready (Ballywalter YFC)

Over 18 male

1st – Andrew Molyneaux (Donaghadee YFC)

2nd – Joel Milligan (Collone YFC)

3rd – Philip Crawford (Seskinore YFC)

Over 18 female

1st – Lauren Taylor (Ballywalter YFC)

2nd – Cassie Huddleston (Ballywalter YFC)

3rd – Naomi Turtle (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Team relay results:

1st – Ballydee (Ballywalter YFC and Donaghadee YFC)

2nd – Collone YFC

3rd – Seskinore A YFC

Overall club winner – David Dunlop Cup:

Lisnamurrican YFC

The swimming gala remains a highlight of the YFCU calendar, promoting healthy competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young people across the region.

Team relay prize winners

Team relay prize winners Photo: YFCU

David Dunlop Cup winners - Lisnamurrican YFC

David Dunlop Cup winners - Lisnamurrican YFC Photo: YFCU

Male over 18 prize winners

Male over 18 prize winners Photo: YFCU

Male 14-18 prize winners

Male 14-18 prize winners Photo: YFCU

