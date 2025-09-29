YFCU swimming gala makes a splash at Queen’s University Belfast

Individual results:
12-14 male
1st – Matthew Dale (Dungiven YFC)
2nd – Andrew Wilson (Curragh YFC)
3rd – Daniel Stewart (Straid YFC)
12-14 female
1st – Phoebe McMullan (Lisnamurrican YFC)
2nd – Darcy Dayle (Dungiven YFC)
3rd – Leah Overend (Moneymore YFC)
14-18 male
1st – Thomas Beggs (Seskinore YFC)
2nd – Freddy McMullan (Lisnamurrican YFC)
3rd – Jacob Crosbie (Seskinore YFC)
14-18 female
1st – Beth Phillips (Collone YFC)
2nd – Sophie Lyndsey (Mountnorris YFC)
3rd – Molly McCready (Ballywalter YFC)
Over 18 male
1st – Andrew Molyneaux (Donaghadee YFC)
2nd – Joel Milligan (Collone YFC)
3rd – Philip Crawford (Seskinore YFC)
Over 18 female
1st – Lauren Taylor (Ballywalter YFC)
2nd – Cassie Huddleston (Ballywalter YFC)
3rd – Naomi Turtle (Lisnamurrican YFC)
Team relay results:
1st – Ballydee (Ballywalter YFC and Donaghadee YFC)
2nd – Collone YFC
3rd – Seskinore A YFC
Overall club winner – David Dunlop Cup:
Lisnamurrican YFC
The swimming gala remains a highlight of the YFCU calendar, promoting healthy competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young people across the region.