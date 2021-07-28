YFCU tag rugby heats held around Northern Ireland

The tournament takes the form of two sections this year, junior (age 12-18) and senior (age 18-30).

Teams consist of seven players with up to two substitutes.

At least three girls must make up each team.

Winners of the county heats then proceed to the final which commence week beginning July 26.

Commenting on the competition, Rodney Brown, head of agri-business, Danske Bank, sponsors of the tournament, said: “Danske Bank are delighted to continue support towards the YFCU tag rugby competition as part of our platinum sponsorship.

“In what has been a difficult 16 months it is heartening to see that as we return to normal, sports and social events such as the tag rugby competition can now recommence.

“This is an important sponsorship for Danske Bank as we continue to support the ongoing social development of our next generation farmers.

“No doubt, it will be a closely contested event and I hope that local rivalries are maintained to progress through the heats and into what will no doubt culminate in an exciting final. Best of luck to all teams involved.”

