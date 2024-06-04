YFCU wellbeing and development committee launches their Cuppa and A Catch Up campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Social worker and member of Trillick and District YFC, Lauren Vance is the chairperson of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster wellbeing and development committee.

With her experience of working in a crisis team for adults with learning disabilities, Lauren said that her passion for supporting people with their mental health is what pushes her on to excel in her role as chairperson of the committee.

The committee which was founded in 2019, following the passing of a much loved YFCU member, launched their exciting Cuppa and A Catch Up campaign at the Balmoral Show on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren explained that the reason behind the campaign was to encourage people to “turn words into actions” and “get the conversation going” about their mental health.

Lauren Vance, Matthew Livingstone and Natalie Burrows at Balmoral Show. Picture: YFCU

As part of the initiative, the committee prepared coasters and stress cows to hand out to members and sponsors that attended the launch at the Balmoral Show.

The coasters came in a set of two and was to encourage people to have a “catch up” with their family and friends and to get confident in discussing matters surrounding mental health.

Lauren said that research was carried out about the factors that affect the mental health of YFCU members and stress was the number one trigger for many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following this, the committee decided to get stress cows with their YFSeesYou logo printed on them to remind people that the YFCU recognises them for and is always their for help and support.

Rachel Smith, Gail McCullough from Dale Farm, and Lauren Vance at Balmoral. Picture: YFCU

The launch of the campaign was a huge success with members from across Northern Ireland coming along to show their support and hear Lauren speak about the committee.

Also in attendance was representatives from funders and supporters of the YFCU, including NFU Mutual, Ulster Farmers Union, Rural Support, Danske Bank and many more.

YFCU president Richard Beattie thanked everyone for coming along and gave a special mention to Dale Farm for their support in making the campaign possible and to the Henderson Group and Mulligan’s Home Bakery for sponsoring the refreshments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lauren said that she has lots of exciting plans for 2024 and the ‘Cuppa and A Catch Up’ campaign is only the beginning of it.

“We are aiming to revitalise our mental health talk” she continued, “the committee would like to provide a further module that focuses on grief.

“We plan to collaborate with a charity and gain further knowledge on a prime area of concern that was raised by our members in our annual survey.

“Our survey asks members what areas they are currently struggling with, which ultimately decides what the committee focuses on. We strive to be member led and want to continue this initiative.”

Advertisement

Advertisement