YFCU working in prtnership with Youth Link NI to develop leaders for the future

Eleven members, all aged 14 to 16, from different Young Farmers Clubs across Northern Ireland have completed the leadership course. The objectives of the qualification is to provide members with skills in developing communication for youth work practice, gaining an understanding of leadership within a youth group, planning and delivering youth work activities. All members that have taken part have been identified by their counties as potential future club and county office bearers.

The leadership course is also a great springboard for anyone with aspirations of a career in working with young people. YFCU is extremely proud of all the members who have dedicated their time to the leadership course and the organisation looks forward to the potential of further education for all members in the future. Commenting on the leadership course, Emma Knox, Crumlin YFC Member said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the course as it covered a range of topics from leadership to communication. I would really recommend this course to anyone who is interested in the running of activities within their young farmers clubs as it provides a strong basic knowledge to work from.”