You are not alone in dealing with challenges - this video highlights where you can find help

Leighton Snelgrove.

The video, featuring sheep and cattle farmer and FCN volunteer, Leighton Snelgrove, reminds everyone across agriculture that FCN and other support organisations are here to listen and support during these difficult and uncertain times.

Labour shortages and supply chain complications have caused significant issues across the pig industry, putting many pigs at risk of being culled to ease pressures on space and causing farmers, vets and others across the supply chain a significant amount of stress and a loss of income.

These issues have also affected many other farming sectors.

In the video, Leighton discusses the “huge crisis” occurring in the pig industry at this very moment.

“A lack of staff in abattoirs, a lack of HGV drivers, the post-CO2 problem and the cost of pork per kilo - it’s all having a huge impact on pig farmers and the wider industry,” he says.

“This is now resulting in pig farmers not choosing to - but having to - cull young, healthy pigs.

“FCN is aware of the problem, and we want to reassure pig farmers, the vets, the slaughterhouse workers and others in the industry that we are here to talk to, to reassure you, and to walk with you during this time.”

Leighton shares the message that help is out there.

Jude McCann, FCN’s Chief Executive Officer, explained: “FCN is here to support everyone in the farm community.

“We recognise the particular pressures currently on our pig industry, food processors and poultry sector and the issues this is causing for farmers, vets and others across the supply chain.

“We are all part of the same agricultural community and none of us are alone in dealing with these issues.

“Our volunteers are farming people and they understand the unique pressures involved in agriculture.

The FCN contact number.

“We’re here to help.”

If you know someone who you feel would benefit from talking to FCN, they can be contacted on 03000 111 999 (7am-11pm, 365 days of the year) or [email protected]