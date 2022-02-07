Young butcher Kerry’s plea for support - ‘An industry that feeds you is worth fighting for’

Twenty-six-year-old Kerry Angus runs Angus Farm Shop in Greyabbey, where they pride themselves in sourcing traditional breed beef and lamb from local farmers, as well as their own flock of Kerry Hill sheep.

On Thursday, Kerry shared a hard-hitting post to the business’ social media, for the attention of Northern Ireland’s MLAs, specifically those who voted in favour of Net Zero by 2050.

She and her family have been blown away by the response from people online, local residents and customers who have encouraged them to further highlight the flaws in this bill and raise awareness about the importance of farming and sourcing produce from local areas.

Kerry, who has forwarded her post to MLAs, commented: “I know that this struck a chord with so many, and I feel if people take the time to think of where all of these alternatives and imports are meant to come from, that it is absolutely ludicrous.”

She added: “We have had so many say they agree and get involved in the conversation, and I think that through triggering this thought process, so many are realising what is being potentially made law under their nose.”

In the social media post, Kerry outlined the findings of the KPMG report, which stated an 86 per cent reduction in cattle and sheep numbers would be needed in Northern Ireland in order to reach the Net Zero target.

“This would mean wiping out Northern Ireland’s traditional grass-based farming systems, leaving us with an £11billion reduction in economic output, with no guarantees that this would actually reduce emissions,” Kerry penned.

“This news will have left anyone within our agri-food industry reeling, feeling utterly despondent, helpless and in total peril.

“Our farmers maintain some of the highest standards in the world. In order to produce for the food chain, they rigidly, to the very letter follow strict standards set by various schemes in place for quality assurance for UK produce.

“They are innovative and are ever adapting to the changing guidelines and evolving legislations, all in order to keep our standards amongst the highest in the world.

“Farmers can be part of the solution toward climate change.

“Decimating our rural communities and lifeblood is not by any means the solution.”

Kerry questioned the ‘shopping habits’ of the MLAs, and those protesting outside Stormont, in favour of the targets.

She asked: “Are you a conscious consumer?

“Do you know where your food comes from? Do you know how it was produced? Do you know who was responsible for getting it to you? Do you know what went into that process?”

Kerry used their own products as an example: “What? Irish Moiled beef from Millisle (seven miles from our shop).

“Lambs from outside Ballywalter (4.2 miles from our shop).

“How? Both grass fed, reared outside in non-intensive set ups.

“Who? We know both of our farmers by name, in fact, we can pinpoint everyone who has been involved in the entire farm to fork journey.

“What? Our farmers will have exact records of every movement the animals made. They were then taken to Lakeview Farm Meats, Crumlin, and brought back to our shop (65 miles in total for the entire process.”

Kerry added that it ‘blows her mind’ that the media, supermarkets and various organisations spent an entire month encouraging the public “to cut out all animal products” for Veganuary, especially when that month was the one in the year when there would be the “least readily available plant produce originating from the UK, without having to be imported in”.

“These shop shelf edges are promoting plant-based produce on every cut and turn, whether it’s the alternative to cow’s milk (eight litres ‘tap water’ required for one litre of cow’s milk, as opposed to a staggering 158l ‘tap water’ required to make one litre of Californian almond milk),” she continued.

“Please have a think of the journey your packet of meat alternative has made in terms of processing, and energy required; as opposed to your pound of mince that has been cut off the forequarter and minced by one of us in the shop.

“These highly processed versions are being constantly cited to consumers as the ‘better option’, with the whole ethos of plant based being embellished beyond belief.”

The young butcher said it is “vital to make changes toward climate change”.

“I certainly know that, throughout my lifetime, we will see changes, hopefully positive, to try and retract on some of the damage done.

“However, it just doesn’t sit right with me that farmers receive a constant battering, yet there are so many other factors at play.”

Kerry said the “hypocrisy” doesn’t sit right with her, after a report found 118 private jets landed in Glasgow and surrounding area for COP26 in November.

“This legislation, if passed as it is, will quite literally change the way in which our country operates,” she continued.

“Unlike these politicians who have their stint in office, farming isn’t just a job.

“Without sounding cliché, it quite literally is a way of life.

“The love and respect for the land on which farmers work has been passed down through generations.

“Terrifyingly, this legislation isn’t threatening someone’s 9-5 job - it’s their entire life as they know it and livelihood.”

Kerry said it is up to each individual to decide how and what they eat, but she feels it is important to be “afforded that transparency to know exactly where your food has come from”.

“The beauty of having small meat producers who work directly with farmers, will mean that you can know exactly how your produce has got to you and, consequently, make an informed choice based on facts,” she stated.

“You can keep that chain from farm to fork in your local area going by choosing to pop into your local producer for that portion of steak pieces or half dozen pork chops.

“Please support the agri-food industry - I would say everyone will know someone involved in this field.