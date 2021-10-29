Young couple buy historic Northern Ireland castle

Ryan Greer and his partner Helenna Howie talk to UTV's Eden Wilson about Kilwaughter Castle

Ryan Greer (27) and his partner Helenna Howie (28) have big plans to open the 400-year-old castle’s gates to the public. The couple are the first locals to own the property in 150 years.

Larne woman and UTV reporter Eden Wilson finds out about the castle’s amazing history and plans for its future in this Sunday’s All Around Britain on ITV.

A local to Kilwaughter herself, Eden has always wondered about the mysterious castle tucked away in the foothills of Shane and Agnew Hill, which she can see from her kitchen window. The 26-year-old reporter’s interests peaked when she found out someone of similar age had just bought the estate.

Ryan Greer and his partner Helenna Howie on the All Around Britain programme

Eden said: “Kilwaughter Castle has always been a mystery to me. It’s only a short walk from my home and yet I knew very little about its history, or even how to access it. There’s even a painting of the castle in its former glory hanging in my family home.

“When I saw it in the flesh, I was honestly awe-struck. It’s such an impressive building, with an even more impressive history. The castle is in the best of hands. Ryan and Helenna have such a passion for the place and big plans for its future. I can’t wait to see how the castle transforms in the years to come.

“If you’re a local to Larne, it’s a must-watch. You’ll hopefully learn something new and see a side to the castle you haven’t before - unless you are a bird you definitely won’t have!”

You can see this report in ALL AROUND BRITAIN on Sunday 31st October at 11.55am on ITV.

Eden Wilson at Kilwaughter Castle

Eden Wilson at Kilwaughter Castle