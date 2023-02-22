However, there was another shock in store for Jack Duncan when, just two days later, another of his ewes gave birth to a set of quads.

The young farmer, from the Carsonstown Road, Saintfield, currently runs a flock of 50 sheep with ambitions to grow this number in the future.

Jack has been farming for the last eight years and describes it as his passion.

A set of quintuplets came as quite a surprise on Monday.

While his parents are not from a farming background, the 27-year-old developed a love for the way of life.

He decided to make the leap and establish his very own flock made up of Texel x Suffolk, as well as some pure breed Texels.

Until this week, the most lambs born to one ewe within his flock had been triplets, so the discovery of five on Monday came as quite a shock!

Speaking to Farming Life, Jack said he was “stunned” following the arrival of a further four lambs on Wednesday morning.

A set of four lambs were born on Wednesday morning.

"I've never had a set of four or five lambs, I've had a few triplets but it's mostly been doubles in the past,” he said.

“They are all lambing within five days of each other so it hasn't stopped.

“Twenty have lambed in two days. There’s mostly doubles to come, with four singles and a few triplets."

As for the two big surprises, Jack had been expecting three lambs from the ewe with five, and two from the ewe that had four.

Another four lambs arrived on Wednesday morning.

The ewe with the quintuplets had been pushing for a while and Jack soon realised he needed to intervene.

“I pulled out the first lamb, then a second and a third. I got a fourth and couldn't believe it. My brother was on the phone and I told him I was about to pull out a fifth – it was a real shock!

“They're all thriving and doing well.

“Then, the four lambs were born this morning. There were two of them on the ground and I pulled out another two.

This ewe had five lambs this week.

“The four lambs are the size they would be if they were doubles, they're doing really well.”

Jack admitted he is “a bit stunned by it all” and is now waiting on some ewes with singles to hopefully adopt some of the lambs.

The young sheep farmer, who works for a local car dealership by day, runs 10 pedigree unregistered Texels alongside his Suffolk X Texel ewes.

“I like to keep the Texels with the Texel tup, and I run the rams until they are shearlings and then sell them,” he explained.

“I've been farming for eight years. I started working with local farmers and then started to build up my own flock.

“My mum has a shed at home that I use to lamb in and I have been renting ground.

“My plan is to try and rent more ground and grow the flock and the acreage.

