Young farmer takes life in his stride for charity

Hillhall YFC’s leader Brian Wade recently took on the momentous challenge of walking 70 miles for 70 years for Hillhall YFC

He walked day and night non-stop to complete this challenge, with the help of all our members throughout the entire duration.

Hillhall YFC raised money during the event for three amazing charities; Aware NI, Air Ambulance and Cash 4 Kids. These three charities are very special to a number of the cllub’s members, making the challenge even more personal to the club.

On Saturday, 14th August at 9.00am Brian set off from the centre of Portaferry accompanied by club president, Andrew Simpson, and two club juniors, Matthew Simpson and Ben Fenwick.

Throughout the day Brian made his way up the Ards Peninsula, through Ballyhalbert to Millisle, Donaghadee to Newtownards.

In Donaghadee the club’s assistant secretary, Nicholas Dennison, joined Brian for the night shift.

With no training he completed over 50 miles with Brian making it the entire way to Hillhall.

Throughout the entire 29 hour trek, Brian and Nicholas had a support team at every checkpoint.

Hillhall PRO and secretary, Rebekah Ringland and Helen Chapman supported Brian throughout the first and second day.

Helping with first aid, food, and constant motivation.

Brian’s family also supported him throughout the walk with Brian’s brother David keeping track of every mile staying with Brian throughout the walk.

The club also had a visit from two special guests, Katie-Louise and her brother Dawson, and their parents who came out and supported Brian all day on Saturday.

Katie-Louise and Dawson were a delight to have and very special to club PRO Rebekah as Katie-Louise is one the children Rebekah cares for regularly.

The club would like to thank all the local radio stations for helping to promote the fundraiser and apologise to everyone who had to listen to Brian take part in 6 in 60.

After scoring a pitiful three out of six, everyone definitely thinks Brian should stick to the walking.

For the final leg of the walk from Drumbo to the club hall in Hillhall all of current members alongside some ex-members, including Harry Simpson, one of the founding members, gathered with Brian and Nicholas to all cross the finishing line just after two o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who turned out to walk a leg with Brian, help raise money and to everybody who supported us.

By Monday night the club had raised over £3,500.

You can still donate by visiting the Hillhall YFC Just Giving page.

The link can be found on the club’s social media pages.

The next event on in the club’s calendar is their Welcome Night on Monday 13th September, for both new and existing members. The club would love to see you there.

Meanwhile, the club’s 70th anniversary celebrations will conclude with a gala dinner in the Galgorm Hotel and Spa on March 19, 2022, for all current and past members.