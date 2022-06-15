Young farmers enjoy a splash at annual wet knockout games

With a terrific turnout of 30 teams from all over Northern Ireland, a fantastic evening was had despite the weather.
It dried up in good time for everyone to enjoy the barbecue and the night was finished off with the announcing of results and disco afterwards in The Bridge Inn in Trillick.
The club thanks everyone who came along to make the night such a great success.
1.
2.
The 'slippery pole' in action at the Trillick and District YFC annual wet knockout
3.
Club treasurer, Jamie and club secretory, Megan enjoying a burger after the successful event
4.
Amy and Chloe from Clanabogan YFC came prepared