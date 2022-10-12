Young Farmers enjoy a splash at rally day 2022

This is why after a 10 year break, the organisation brought back the YFCU rally day for 2022.

Ten years ago, this would have been a day of workshops and games, followed by a slippery slide made from a silo cover, lots of fairy liquid and, of course, water.

This year, YFCU tried something slightly different, and headed to Splash NI to explore the water park in Moneymore.

The rally day was kindly supported by YFCU platinum partner, Dankse Bank.

Over 65 members arrived at Splash NI, and once registered were given an overview presentation of the organisation by YFCU president, Peter Alexander.

It was great to see 17 new members who have just joined in September, attend to learn more about YFCU and all the opportunities that the YFCU have to offer.

“A fun-filled day with lots of opportunities to learn all about what YFCU has to offer and get to know other YFCU members - would highly recommend to all,” said Laura Patterson, Co Antrim secretary, executive member, programming and development committee member, Holestone, PRO

The members and some of the leaders then got their wetsuits on and enjoyed a couple of hours on the inflatable water park before lunch.

After lunch, the group split into two sub groups. One group attended a team building activities, by the staff at Splash NI, while the other group attended the workshops, which were provided by members of presidential team and chair of the travel committee.

The workshops focused on some of our competitions and travel opportunities.

The first workshop was all about the YFCU arts festival and gala, delivered by vice president Richard Beattie.

Richard engaged the members as they had the opportunity to write their own scripts, which included song and dance.

Some members even managed to pull off a mini performance.

The next workshops looked at the one act and three act drama competitions, facilitated by vice president Adam Alexander, followed by the demonstration presentation competition taken by vice president Lynne Montgomery.

The last workshop was on the YFCU's travel and exchange programme, facilitated by travel committee chair, Hannah Kirkpatrick.

Members enjoyed a taste testing session, to give them an insight to what the YFCU rally team would do when on the Rural Youth Europe Rally.

President, Peter Alexander, said: “It is fantastic to see YFCU rally day back in the calendar after an learned a lot about our organisation, so I am delighted that we are able to provide these opportunities once again for our current members.

“Thanks must go to our platinum partner, Dankse Bank, for sponsoring our rally day, and to those who facilitated the workshops. I am looking forward to see how rally day 2023 can be made even bigger and better.”

YFCU members jumping in to swim across to Splash NI's inflatable water park

YFCU members making a splash at Splash NI's inflatable water park.

Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster president, Peter Alexander taking part in the rally day activities

Members at the workshops lead by YFCU's presidential team and travel committee chair