Young farmers shine as YFCU NI finals are held at CAFRE Greenmount Campus

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) celebrated the best of local agricultural talent last week at the prestigious Northern Ireland finals of the stock judging, silage and soil assessment competitions, held at CAFRE Greenmount Campus.

Proudly sponsored by Fane Valley, the event brought together over 350 of the region’s top young competitors for an evening of skill and knowledge.

With over 1,500 entries across the county heats, highlights the strength and enthusiasm within the YFCU membership.

These cornerstone competitions provide a vital platform for members to sharpen their technical and analytical skills in livestock evaluation, soil science and forage quality - practical disciplines that are critical to sustainable and successful farming.

Beef stock judging winners 14-16

By encouraging hands-on learning and benchmarking, the YFCU competitions are equipping young farmers with the confidence and capability to shape the future of the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

Heats for the stock judging and silage competitions were held across all counties, with the top five members in each age category earning a spot in the final.

Soil assessment finalists secured their place following a competitive heat at the YFCU stand during the Balmoral Show.

YFCU president, Richard Beattie praised the finalists.

Beef stock judging winners 25-30

He said: “These competitions reflect the drive, talent and technical knowledge of our members. It's brilliant to see such strong representation from across the province, and we are grateful to Fane Valley for their continued support in helping our members grow in confidence and ability.”

Fane Valley, long-standing champions of local agriculture and proud sponsors of the event, also commended the initiative.

“At Fane Valley, we are passionate about nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Oonagh Chesney, Group Company Secretary, Fane Valley.

“We’re proud to support YFCU in providing these competitive and educational opportunities, which not only recognise excellence but also help young people develop the real-world skills that will drive innovation and progress in our industry.”

Beef stock judging winners 16-18

The winners are:

Sheep stock judging finals

12-14

1st Lydia Lyons – Coleraine YFC

Sheep stock judging winners 21-25

2nd Jane Fenton – Glarryford YFC

3rd Mia Sloane – Rathfriland YFC

14-16

1st Oliver Patton – Ballywalter YFC

2nd Kate Coulter – Ballywalter YFC

3rd Amy Taylor – Ballywalter YFC

Sheep stock judging winners 12-14

16-18

1st Kerry Hayes – Spa YFC

2nd Andrew Molyneaux – Donaghadee YFC

3rd William Charles – Cookstown YFC

18-21

1st Sophie McAllister – Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Cameron Glover – Spa YFC

3rd Peter McAreavey – Crumlin YFC

21-25

1st Anna Clements – Spa YFC

2nd Hanna Miskimmin – Ballywalter YFC

3rd Nicola Murray – Rathfriland YFC

25-30

1st Claire Adams – Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Adrianna Coulter – Straid YFC

3rd Rebecca Cromie – Rathfriland YFC

Beef stock judging results

12-14

1st Angus Callion – Clanabogan YFC

2nd Sarah Pinkerton – Cappagh YFC

3rd Ross Gamble – Spa YFC

14-16

1st Grace Ross – Collone YFC

2nd Isabella Taylor – Coleraine YFC

3rd Robbie Linton – Ahoghill YFC

16-18

1st Kerry Hayes – Spa YFC

2nd Laura Neill – Spa YFC

3rd Nathan Blair – Cookstown YFC

18-21

1st Lucy Rodgers – Spa YFC

2nd Neil McCrea – Holestone YFC

3rd Craig Robson – Holestone YFC

21-25

1st Anna Clements – Spa YFC

2nd Jessica McConnell – Holestone YFC

3rd Alexis Kidd – Lisnamurrican YFC

25-30

1st Lynsay Beattie – Seskinore YFC

2nd Claire Adams – Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd Laura Fulton – Dungiven YFC

Dairy stock judging results

12-14

1st Bailie Anderson – Ballywalter YFC

2nd Daniel Clougley – Collone YFC

3rd Leah Preston – Cappagh YFC

14-16

1st Isla Watson – Coleraine YFC

2nd David Hamilton - Donaghadee YFC

3rd Phillip McMullan – Moycraig YFC

16-18

1st Max Watson – Coleraine YFC

2nd Evie Morrison – Lisbellaw – YFC

3rd William Johnston – Collone YFC

18-21

1st Ailsa Fleming – Spa YFC

2nd Emma Knox – Crumlin YFC

3rd Steven McAllister – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

21-25

1st Kirsten Henry – Moneymore YFC

2nd Samuel McMurray – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

3rd Kirsty Wallace – Lylehill YFC

25-30

1st Matthew McLean – Moycraig YFC

2nd James Orr – Moycraig YFC

3rd William McCormick – Moycraig YFC

Silage assessment results

12-14

1st Stewart Cochrane – Moycraig YFC

2nd Ross Gabbie – Spa YFC

3rd Jack Beattie – Cappagh YFC

14-16

1st Grace Ross – Collone YFC

2nd Phillip McMullan – Moycraig YFC

3rd Zara Morton – Mountnorris YFC

16-18

1st Laura Neill – Collone YFC

2nd Kyle Allen – Collone YFC

3rd James Patton – Ballywalter YFC

18-21

1st Ben Allen – Bleary YFC

2nd Ashley Neill – Collone YFC

3rd James Morrison – Lisbellaw YFC

21-25

1st Alexander Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Jonny Agnew – Mountnorris YFC

3rd Mark Rea – Lylehill YFC

25-30

1st Chloe Alexander – Clanabogan YFC

2nd George Porter – Mountnorris YFC

3rd William Parkinson – West Fermanagh YFC

Soil assessment

Juniors

1st Lucy Stevenson – Moycraig YFC

2nd Lauren Hall – Rathfriland YFC

Senior

1st Rebecca Cromie – Rathfriland YFC

2nd Gareth Ritchie – Ballywalter YFC

For more information about YFCU events and membership, visit www.yfcu.org.