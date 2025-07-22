Young farmers shine as YFCU NI finals are held at CAFRE Greenmount Campus
Proudly sponsored by Fane Valley, the event brought together over 350 of the region’s top young competitors for an evening of skill and knowledge.
With over 1,500 entries across the county heats, highlights the strength and enthusiasm within the YFCU membership.
These cornerstone competitions provide a vital platform for members to sharpen their technical and analytical skills in livestock evaluation, soil science and forage quality - practical disciplines that are critical to sustainable and successful farming.
By encouraging hands-on learning and benchmarking, the YFCU competitions are equipping young farmers with the confidence and capability to shape the future of the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.
Heats for the stock judging and silage competitions were held across all counties, with the top five members in each age category earning a spot in the final.
Soil assessment finalists secured their place following a competitive heat at the YFCU stand during the Balmoral Show.
YFCU president, Richard Beattie praised the finalists.
He said: “These competitions reflect the drive, talent and technical knowledge of our members. It's brilliant to see such strong representation from across the province, and we are grateful to Fane Valley for their continued support in helping our members grow in confidence and ability.”
Fane Valley, long-standing champions of local agriculture and proud sponsors of the event, also commended the initiative.
“At Fane Valley, we are passionate about nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Oonagh Chesney, Group Company Secretary, Fane Valley.
“We’re proud to support YFCU in providing these competitive and educational opportunities, which not only recognise excellence but also help young people develop the real-world skills that will drive innovation and progress in our industry.”
The winners are:
Sheep stock judging finals
12-14
1st Lydia Lyons – Coleraine YFC
2nd Jane Fenton – Glarryford YFC
3rd Mia Sloane – Rathfriland YFC
14-16
1st Oliver Patton – Ballywalter YFC
2nd Kate Coulter – Ballywalter YFC
3rd Amy Taylor – Ballywalter YFC
16-18
1st Kerry Hayes – Spa YFC
2nd Andrew Molyneaux – Donaghadee YFC
3rd William Charles – Cookstown YFC
18-21
1st Sophie McAllister – Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Cameron Glover – Spa YFC
3rd Peter McAreavey – Crumlin YFC
21-25
1st Anna Clements – Spa YFC
2nd Hanna Miskimmin – Ballywalter YFC
3rd Nicola Murray – Rathfriland YFC
25-30
1st Claire Adams – Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Adrianna Coulter – Straid YFC
3rd Rebecca Cromie – Rathfriland YFC
Beef stock judging results
12-14
1st Angus Callion – Clanabogan YFC
2nd Sarah Pinkerton – Cappagh YFC
3rd Ross Gamble – Spa YFC
14-16
1st Grace Ross – Collone YFC
2nd Isabella Taylor – Coleraine YFC
3rd Robbie Linton – Ahoghill YFC
16-18
1st Kerry Hayes – Spa YFC
2nd Laura Neill – Spa YFC
3rd Nathan Blair – Cookstown YFC
18-21
1st Lucy Rodgers – Spa YFC
2nd Neil McCrea – Holestone YFC
3rd Craig Robson – Holestone YFC
21-25
1st Anna Clements – Spa YFC
2nd Jessica McConnell – Holestone YFC
3rd Alexis Kidd – Lisnamurrican YFC
25-30
1st Lynsay Beattie – Seskinore YFC
2nd Claire Adams – Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd Laura Fulton – Dungiven YFC
Dairy stock judging results
12-14
1st Bailie Anderson – Ballywalter YFC
2nd Daniel Clougley – Collone YFC
3rd Leah Preston – Cappagh YFC
14-16
1st Isla Watson – Coleraine YFC
2nd David Hamilton - Donaghadee YFC
3rd Phillip McMullan – Moycraig YFC
16-18
1st Max Watson – Coleraine YFC
2nd Evie Morrison – Lisbellaw – YFC
3rd William Johnston – Collone YFC
18-21
1st Ailsa Fleming – Spa YFC
2nd Emma Knox – Crumlin YFC
3rd Steven McAllister – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
21-25
1st Kirsten Henry – Moneymore YFC
2nd Samuel McMurray – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
3rd Kirsty Wallace – Lylehill YFC
25-30
1st Matthew McLean – Moycraig YFC
2nd James Orr – Moycraig YFC
3rd William McCormick – Moycraig YFC
Silage assessment results
12-14
1st Stewart Cochrane – Moycraig YFC
2nd Ross Gabbie – Spa YFC
3rd Jack Beattie – Cappagh YFC
14-16
1st Grace Ross – Collone YFC
2nd Phillip McMullan – Moycraig YFC
3rd Zara Morton – Mountnorris YFC
16-18
1st Laura Neill – Collone YFC
2nd Kyle Allen – Collone YFC
3rd James Patton – Ballywalter YFC
18-21
1st Ben Allen – Bleary YFC
2nd Ashley Neill – Collone YFC
3rd James Morrison – Lisbellaw YFC
21-25
1st Alexander Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Jonny Agnew – Mountnorris YFC
3rd Mark Rea – Lylehill YFC
25-30
1st Chloe Alexander – Clanabogan YFC
2nd George Porter – Mountnorris YFC
3rd William Parkinson – West Fermanagh YFC
Soil assessment
Juniors
1st Lucy Stevenson – Moycraig YFC
2nd Lauren Hall – Rathfriland YFC
Senior
1st Rebecca Cromie – Rathfriland YFC
2nd Gareth Ritchie – Ballywalter YFC
For more information about YFCU events and membership, visit www.yfcu.org.
