Young handler Peter Og Morgan takes top prize

Paddy McKeever and Kate took top place in the local novice with a well earned win on the evening.

Paddy has now won the local novice three years in succession. The main trial got kicked off on the Saturday morning with John McCullough and Russ stepping forward to get the day under way.

Shannon Conn was in the judging seat for the day accompanied by her time keeper Donal McAllister. The sheep behaved excellent from the start to finish with 70 handlers and dogs taking part in the Intermediate and open classes. Michael McAlister and Joe took top prize in the Intermediate class with a nice run to claim 1st place.

Connor Donnelly from Donnelly’s of Rathkenny one of the main sponsors presents Peter Og Morgan with a prize for first place in the open trial

The open trial had some of the best handlers in Ireland taking part but the top place went to Peter Og Morgan and Tip from Co Down. At the age of only 14 Peter Og put up an excellent run to claim his first ever win at a open trial. Not many can say they won their first open trial at 14 years of age - this is a record on its own. Well done Peter Og and Tip.

Trialling stopped briefly around midday for a minutes silence to pay respect for past members and competitors. The Glenravel committee thanked all the sponsors that generously donated to the trial and thanked the judge and time keeper for doing an excellent job before prize giving took place. An excellent days trialling was had by all. See below the full list of prize winners.

NOVICE

1 P Mc Keever/Kate 36 points

Connor Donnelly from Donnelly’s of Rathkenny presents Patrick Mc Keever with a prize for 1st place in the novice class

2 G Montgomery/Tess 34 points

3 I Stevenson/Beut 30 points

INTERMEDIATE

1 M Mc Alister/Joe 75 points

Peter Morgan current Irish champion gets ready for his run at the Glenravel & District Sheepdog Trials

2 G Montgomery/Gyp 70 points

3 E Mc Auley/Midge 64 points

4 P Mc Killop/Tide 63 points

OPEN

Gordon Montgomery Broughshane sets out on the first leg of the drive

1 Peter Og Morgan/Tip 94

2 J Rooney/Finn 90

3 J Mc Cullough/Roy 89

4 D Mc Auley/Nan 88

5 L Conn/Ralph 87 OLF

6 E McAuley (Toome)/Murph 87

Best Outrun lift fetch: Peter Og Morgan/Tip

Neil Mc Quillian memorial cup: M Mc Alister/Joe

Highest two pointed dogs: J Rooney/Finn & Bess

Highest Co Antrim dog: D Mc Auley/Nan

Young handler award: Peter Og Morgan/Tip