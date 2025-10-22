Young heifers with calves at foot selling to £5700 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 141 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 21st October sold in an easier trade, however there was a 100% clearance.

Calved heifers sold to a top of £3220 from a Richhil farmer.

The same owner received £3180, £3100, £3000 and £2900 twice for calved heifers and a Craigavon farmer sold a calved heifer at £3150.

Another Richhill farmer received £3000 for a calved heifer.

The same owner received £2800, £2850 and £2840 for calved heifers.

A Dromore farmer sold four calved heifers at £3000 each and a Poyntzpass farmer received £2880 and £2720 for calved heifers.

A Whitecross farmer sold three calved heifers at £2820 and £2800 twice.

Several more calved heifers and young cows sold from £2200 to £2700 each.

An entry of 10 in calf heifers from a Portadown farmer sold to an average of £2320 per head with a top of £2680, £2500 and £2450 each.

A Richhill farmer sold eight in calf heifers from £2220 to £2400 each.

The same owner sold 20 maiden heifers nine to 11 months old and they sold from £980 to £1220 per head.

A Newtownhamilton farmer sold a year old maiden heifer at £1320 and three more at £1300 each.

A special entry of 25 Holstein heifer dropped calves approximately four to six weeks old from a Richhill farmer sold to a top of £690 for three, £660 for three, £650 for five and £620 for four with an average of £641 per head.

Cull cows

The 125 cull cows maintained a very strong trade with good quality beef bred cows selling steadily from £330 to £338 for 646k at £2180 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £335 for 630k at £2110 from a Tandragee farmer.

Dairy bred cows to £260 for 796k at £2070 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Main demand for well fleshed lots from £230 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Second quality lots from £200 to £220 and the poorest types from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 646k £2180 £338.00; Tandragee farmer 630k £2110 £335.00; Gilford farmer 644k £2110 £328.00; Richhill farmer 624k £2020 £324.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 800k £2580 £323.00; Tandrdagee farmer 728k £2320 £319.00; Richhill farmer 676k £2140 £317.00; Richhill farmer 782k £2460 £315.00; Katesbridge farmer 796k £2500 £314.00 and Richhill farmer 964k £3020 £313.

Dairy bred cows

Kilkeel farmer 796k £2070 £260.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 572k £1460 £255.00; Markethill farmer 630k £1580 £251.00; Kilkeel farmer 584k £1460 £250.00; Portadown farmer 634k £1530 £241.00; Whitecross farmer 628k £1470 £234.00; Markthill farmer 734k £1710 £233.00; Armagh farmer 654k £1520 £233.00 and Mountnorris farmer 626k £1440 £230.

Calves

The 160 lots in the calf ring continued to sell in a very firm demand with bull calves all under eight weeks sold to a top of £940 Aberdeen Angus from a Whitecross farmer followed by £900 for a Charolais from a Derrynoose farmer.

All top quality bull calves from £650 to £810 each.

Second quality from £450 to £600 each.

Friesian bull calves under eight week sold to a top of £350 from a Loughbrickland farmer with others at £320, £300 and £270 each.

Good quality heifer calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £790 for a Belgian Blue from a Scarva farmer and for a Hereford from a Banbridge producer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £550 to £770 each.

Second quality from £400 to £500 each.

Bull calves

Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus £960; Derrynoose farmer Charolais £900; Armagh farmer Belgian Blue £840; Banbridge farmer Hereford £830; Armagh farmer Belgian Blue £810; Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus £790; Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus £780; Crumlin farmer Belgian Blue £780 and Armagh farmer Limousin £780.

Friesian bull calves

Loughbrickland farmer £350; Crumlin farmer £320; Crumlin farmer £320; Kilkeel farmer £320; Banbridge farmer £300 x 3; Kilkeel farmer £270 x 3 and Newtownhamilton farmer £250 x 3.

Heifer calves

Scarva farmer Belgian Blue £790; Banbridge farmer Hereford £790; Scarva farmer Belgian Blue £770 x 2; Jerrettspass farmer Shorthorn beef £770; Scarva farmer £750 Belgian Blue x 2; Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus £750; Armagh farmer Belgian Blue £720 and Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus £700.

The annual autumn sale of in calf heifer for R Haddan Dungannon on Thursday 16th October sold in a very strong demand with in calf heifers selling to a top of £5000 with others at £4750, £4400 and £4350 paid on five occasions.

The entire entire entry of 68 calved heifers averaged £4000 per head.

An entry of young heifers with calves at foot sold to a top of £5700 with others at £5200, £5100, £5050 and £5000.

Several more outfits sold from £4000 to £4850 each.