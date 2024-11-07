Young land agent Jacob Armett qualifies in same week he brokers two major sales

A young land agent is celebrating his most successful week in the business – after achieving a major industry qualification and facilitating two major seven-figure sales.

Jacob Armett, 24, has passed the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) qualification from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The news reached Jacob, who has worked at leading land and estate agency C&D Rural for the past two years, in the same week he brokered two major deals relating to Cumbrian farm estates. One sale exceeded the property’s guide price, and the other was a private sale.

Achieving the status of Chartered Member of RICS (MRICS) has earned Jacob greater responsibilities for valuing and facilitating the sale of farm land on behalf of clients at C&D Rural, a company he returned to in 2022 as a graduate land agent having previously spent a year there on work placement as part of his Rural Enterprise and Land Management degree.

Jacob Armett, of C&D Rural, has qualified as a chartered surveyor

He said: “Since returning to C&D Rural, it has been really busy and I’m very fortunate to be trusted by managing director Louisa Thomson and the senior team to work on some very interesting and big cases, and the recent deals involving the two farm sales will long be a career highlight.

“I must have done something right during my work placement to be invited back after university, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity and the support the C&D Rural team has given me to progress in the industry.

“I think of myself as an ambitious person and I just want to keep developing as much as I can and keep learning for the benefit of all our clients.”

Jacob grew up on his family’s mixed livestock and arable farm in Derbyshire before heading to Harper Adams University, and then temporarily living in Cumbria during his work placement year.

As a fan of country pursuits, particularly hiking – he has recently achieved his goal of completing all the Wainwright walks – and paddleboarding, he is delighted to be back living and working in the Lake District.

Jacob has quickly established himself as a popular member of the C&D Rural team, which provides land and estate agency, valuation and surveying services across Cumbria, Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Louisa Thomson, C&D Rural’s managing director, said: “The team is so pleased for Jacob who puts his all into everything he does, and he really deserves this qualification.

“When Jacob spent time with us during his work placement, we instantly saw his great potential and his infectious enthusiasm, and we were delighted to offer him the chance to return to C&D Rural.

“Qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor is just the next step in Jacob’s exciting career journey, and we’re excited to work with him to help him develop even further in the industry.”

C&D Rural, part of C&D Auction Marts, is a collection of rural-based businesses working with clients across the north of England and south of Scotland, and is based in the Cumbrian town of Longtown. In addition to the land and estate agency services it provides, it also operates premium property estate agency Fine & Country Cumbria.

The business also has two auction marts at Longtown, Cumbria, and Dumfries, south west Scotland.