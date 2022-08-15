Young pedigree Limousin sells for £2620 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 320 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £1966.40 for a 690kg Limousin to £1966.40 this was followed by a 790kg Charolais to £1817 at ££230 per 100kg a 780kg Limousin to £228 (£1778.40) with a 760kg Belgian Blue to £1763.20 at ££232 per 100kg.
Cow heifers sold to £1746.40 for a 740kg Charolais to £236 wth a 740kg Charolais to £1702 at £ £230 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1535.50 for an 830kg to £185 with others selling from £170.
Most Popular
Fat bulls sold to £2097.90 for a 1110 kg Limousin to £189 and selling to a top of £194 per 100kg for a 960kg Charolais.
Fat steers sold to £241 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus (£1638.80).
Friesian steers sold to £1360 for a 680kg to £200 with several other lots selling from £178 to £200 for a 610kg at £1220.
Fat heifers sold to £241 for a 650kg Charolais to £1566.50.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1950 for a 730kg Limousin (£267) and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 635kg Limousin to £1730.
Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) with another 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286).
Med weights sold to £1420 for a 465kg Limousin (£305).
Smaller sorts sold to £840 for a 350kg Aberdeen Angus.
Heavy heifers sold to £1740 for a 675kg Limousin (£257).
Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 580kg Limousin (£279) with a 590kg Limousin to £1540 (£261).
Med weights sold to £1210 for a 490kg Charolais (£247).
Smaller sorts sold to £840 for a 400kg Saler.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1380 for a 430kg Charolais (£321).
Weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 495kg Limousin £303.
Breeding bulls sold to £2620 for Limousin.
Dairy cows sold to £1920 for calved heifer.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £1660.
Young bull calves sold to £420 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £435 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £780 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £740 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £256 (£1966.40) Dungannon producer 650kg Charolais to £241 (£1566.50) Fintona producer 740kg Charolais to £236 (£1746.40) Pomeroy producer 640kg Limousin to £234 (£1497.60) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £232 (£1438.40) Mayobridge producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £232 (£1763.20) and a 580kg Belgian Blue to £222 (£1287.60 . Derrylin producer 620kg Limousin to £230 (£1426) Newry producer 790kg Charolais to £230 (£1817) and 640kg Charolais to £229 (£1465.60) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Charolais to £230 (£1702) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £228 (£1778.40) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £228 (£1094.40) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Limousin to £227 (£1611.70) Omagh producer 690kg Simmental to £227 (£1566.30) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £226 (£1536.80) Newtownbutler producer 560kg Hereford to £226 (£1265.60) Tempo producer 770kg Charolais to £224 (£1724.80) and Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £224 (£1456).
Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £221 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £162 to £188 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £185 per 100kg for 830kg to (£1535.50).
Plainer lots sold from £124 to £152 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £96 to £118 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dungannon producer 960kg Charolais to £194 (£1862.40) Enniskillen producer 1070kg Charolais to £192 (£2054.40) Newtownbutler producer 1080kg Charolais to £192 (£2073.60) Omagh producer 1110kg Limousin to £189 (£2097.90) Augher producer 1070kg Hereford to £186 (£1990.20) Aughnacloy producer 1070kg Hereford to £184 (£1968.80) Mayobridge producer 990kg Limousin to £180 (£1782) Clogher producer 880kg Limousin to £177 (£1557.60) and Ballygawley producer 860kg Limousin to £168 (£1444.80).
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £241 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £238 per 100kg. Limm Steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £221 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £220 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £218 per 100kg Friesian steers sold from £172 to £200 per 100kg and £1360 per head.
Fat heifers
Charolais sold to £241 per 100kg. Limousins sold to £234 per 100kg. Simm sold to £220 per 100kg. AAs sold to £212 per 100kg. Hereford to £207 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £194 per 100kg for 610kg at ££1183.40.
Store bullocks (240 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1950 for a 730kg Limousin (£267) and selling to a top of £272 per 100kg for a 635kg Limousin to £1730 with most otherquality lots selling from £236 to £270 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) and another 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286) for Dungannon producers. Leading prices: C Martin Loughgall 730kg Limousin to £1950 (£267) 725kg Charolais to £1870 (£258) 730kg Limousin to £1860 (£255) and 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1840 (£263) E Morton Armagh 765kg Charolais to £1910 (£249) 760kg Charolais to £1860 (£244) P Connelly Fermanagh 720kg Charolais to £1890 (£262) and 685kg Charolais to £1770 (£258) J Beggs Loughgall 705kg Charolais to £1880 (£266) 720kg Charolais to £1830 (£254) and 720kg Charolais to £1780 (£247) T A Willis Dungannon 715kg Charolaisto £1880 (£263) 755kg Charolais to £1870 (£247) 710kg Charolais to £1800 (£253) and 705 Aubrac to £1790 (£254) S Oliver Armagh 670kg Limousin to £1810 (£270) and 685kg Limousin to £1750 (£257) B Connelly Trillick 740kg Charolais to £1750 (£236) Dungannon producer 635kg Limousin to £1730 (£272) and P G O’Neill Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £1730 (£250).
Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) for a Dungannon producer. E Sharkey Dungannon sold a 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286) 580kg Charolais to £1560 (£269) 560kg Charolais to £1490 (£266) and 575kg Charolais to £1480 (£257) D McVeigh Dungannon 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£269) P O’Neill Beragh 560kg Charolais to £1470 (£262) G Steen Dungannon 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£256) W Jordan Omagh 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£250) and 580kg Charolais to £1380 (£236) G O’Neill Lurgan 545kg Parthenais to £1380 (£253) and E and M Morrison Maguiresbridge 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£239).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
C O’Hagan Omagh 465kg Limousin to £1420 (£305) J Lynch Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1240 (£258) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1220 (£246) 470kg Charolais to £1210 (£257) and 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£261); A and A Elliott Nerwtownbutler 495kg Hereford to £1220 (£246) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 500kg Limousin to £1210 (£242) G P O’Neill Lurgan 460kg Limousin to £1210 (£261) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 465kg Limousin to £1190 (£256) and 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) A Lynch Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1160 (£244) P Cullinan Eskra 450kg Charolais to £1160 (£257) E Nicholl Monetmore 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£231) M O Hanlon Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1100 (£234) and 430kg Charolais to £1070 (£249) M Davidson Cookstown 430kg Simmental to £1070 (£249) and P O’Neill Beragh 455kg Charolais to £1060 (£233).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
D Robinson Aughnacloy 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £780.
Store heifers (140 lots)
A strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 675kg Limousin (£257) and selling to £269 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1670 with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £261 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £279 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1620 and a 590kg Charolais to £1540 (£261).
Leading prices: D Ryan Dungannon 675kg Limousin to £1740 (£257) P Corr Dungannon 705kg Charolais to £1730 (£245) and 640kg Limousin to £1500 (£234) H Hall Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1670 (£269) and 620kg Charolais to £1560 (£251) R Martin Portadown 665kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1650 (£248) and 610kg Charolais to £1540 (£252) P F Quinn Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1580 (£232) 610kg Limousin to £1540 (£252) and 640kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1520 (£237) M McCaughey Aughnacloy 635k g Charolais to £1570 (£243) and 620kg Charolais to £1560 (£251) and Ken Berry Armagh 645kg to £1570 (£243) 605kg Limousin to £1560 (£258) 650kg Charolais to £1550 (£238) 630kg Charolais to £1530 (£243) and 605kg Limousin to £1490 (£246).
Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 580kg Limousin (£279) for P Corr Dungannon. R Martin Portadown 590kg Charolais to £1540 (£261) 585kg Charolais to £1510 (£258) 590kg Limousin to £1460 (£247) and 550kg Charolais to £1390 (£252) D Ryan Coalisland 565kg Charolais to £1480 (£262) M McCaughey Aughnacloy 585kg Charolais to £1480 (£253) 565kg Charolais to £1400 (£247) 565kg Limousin to £1400 (£247) and 555kg Charolais to £1370 (£247) P Quinn Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1460 (£251) T Beggan Rosslea 550kg Charolais to £1380 (£251) and K Berry Armagh 530kg Charolais to £1360 (£257).
Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg
M Shannon Lisnaskea 490kg Charolais to £1210 (£247) 480kg Limousin to £1060, and 490kg Charolais to £1030. T Crawford Newtownbutler 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) 455kg Limousin to £1150 (£252) 455kg Limousin to £1110, 470kg Limousin to £1100, 450kg Limousin to £1070, 470kg Limousin to £1060, and 465kg Limousin to £1030. M McCaughey Aughnacloy 500kg Simmental to £1140. C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 490kg Charolais to £1110. P J Hughes Keady 485kg Limousin to £1100. B Collins Brookeborough 470kg Simmental to £1080 and 435kg Limousin to £1030. E Nicholl Moneymore 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060. T Beggan Rosslea 455kg Charolais to £1050. A Elliott Newtownbutler 475kg Hereford to £1040.
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
G Moan Fintona 400kg Saler to £840, 395kg kg Charolais to £700 and 345kg Charolais to £630. G Haughey Fintona 390kg Limousin to £780. D Robinson Aughnacloy 345kg Limousins to £780 x 2 and 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £780. E Nicholl Moneymore 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £770and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. P J McKenna Clogher 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. B and M Fee Lisbellaw 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £680and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.
Weanling steers and bulls
A flying trade in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1380 for a 430kg Charolais (321) with others selling to £311 per 100kg for a 315kg Aubrac to £980, heifer weanlings sold to £1500 for a 495kg Charolais (£303).
Sample prices: R McNamee Beragh sold a 430kg Charolais to £1380 (£321) 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£297) 440kg Charolais to £1200 (£272) 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) and 420kg Limousin to £1160 (£276); J Donaghy Clogher 535kg Charolais to £1370 (£256) 525kg Charolais to £1290 (£245); 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250) and 495kg Charolais to £1140 (£230) H Mullholland Glenavy 380kg Charolais to £1110 (£292 and 445kg Charolais to £990 M L Nugent Augher 445kg Charolais to £1070. G Smyton Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1000 (£266) P J Hughes Keady 405kg Limousin to £990. S J Smiley Ballynahinch 315kg Aubrac to £980 (£311) Clogher producer 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306) and E Walker Keady 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 and 400kg Belgian Blue to £970.
Weanling heifers
R McNamee Beragh 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 435kg Belgian Blue to £1030 (£236) W Corrigan Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £970 (£252) and 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £910 T Beggan Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £930and 415kg Charolais to £910. M L Nugent Augher 375kg Charolais to £900. Dungannon producer 350kg Limousin to £880, 325kg Limousin to £840 and 390kg Charolais to £800. P J Hughes Keady 340kg Limousin to £810 and 345kg Limousin to £710. K Sproule Dromore 335kg Limousin to £780 and 350kg Charolais to £720. M Lennon Augher 300kg Charolais to £700. S J Smiley Ballynahinch 375kg Aubrac to £690, 385kg Aubrac to £680 and 350kg Limousin to £540. G Smyton Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £600. B Courtney Magheraveely 315kg Hereford to £560.
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand this week with a Tempo producer selling a calved heifer to £1920. Ballybay producer £1720 for a calved second calver. Dungannon producer £1550 for calved heifer. Omagh producer £1160 for springer (time not known).
Breeding bulls
A super young pedigree registered Limousin bull from S Williamson Benburb born 31.01.2021 sold to £2620. G Wilson Tempo sold pedigree registered Simmental born 03.07.2021 to £1400.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry this week sold readily with M/S F and W Brown Omagh selling a 2018 cow with heifer calf to £1660, heifer with bull calf to £1580 and heifer with heifer calf to £1390. C McCaughey Tempo £1550 for 2016 cow with bull calf. £1440 for a 2014 cow with bull calf and £1190 for a 2014 cow with heifer calf.
Others sold from £960 to £1080.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a keen demand with young bull calves selling to £420, £405 x 2 £400 for Belgian Blues £410 and £360 for Limousins to J E T Rutledge Derrylin. P Began Keady £405 for Limousin; P McDonald Tempo £400 for Charolais; A Maguire Lisbellaw £355 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus; P Conwell Donemana £340 for Limousin and S Hazelton Brookeborough £250 for Limousin and £240 x 2 for Belgian Blues.
Heifer calves
A Hamilton Dungannon £435 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus; Fermanagh producer £410 for Charolais and £400 for Limousin; Omagh producer £390 and £380 for Limousins; Dungannon producer £380, £379 and £365 for Simmentals. P Conwell Donemana £350 and £305 for Limousins; S O’Neill Omagh £330 x 2 for Hereford; G McCaughey Clogher £330 for Simmental and P Doyle Trillick £215 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps
Clogher producer £780 for Charolais; B and M Campbell Omagh £710 and £600 for Charolais; H Robertson Fivemiletown £710 for Limousin £710, £660 and £595 for Charolais; S McElroy Clogher £635 for Charolais; E Watson Lisnarick £530 for Limousin; G McCaughey Clogher £545 for Simmental and B Courtney Magheraveely £495 for Simmental.
Reared female lumps
M/S B and M Campbell Omagh £740 for Limousin; £455 for Belgian Blue and £445 for Limousin; S McElroy Clogher £690 for Charolais Mountview Cattle; Dungannon £580 for Limousin; Clogher producer £580 for Charolais; J Loughrin Pomeroy £510 for Blonde d’Aquitaine and K Moore Augher £500 and £460 for Blonde d’Aquitaines, £465 for Charolais and £460 for Limousin.