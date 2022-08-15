Young pedigree Limousin sells for £2620 at Clogher

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 320 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £1966.40 for a 690kg Limousin to £1966.40 this was followed by a 790kg Charolais to £1817 at ££230 per 100kg a 780kg Limousin to £228 (£1778.40) with a 760kg Belgian Blue to £1763.20 at ££232 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1746.40 for a 740kg Charolais to £236 wth a 740kg Charolais to £1702 at £ £230 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1535.50 for an 830kg to £185 with others selling from £170.

Fat bulls sold to £2097.90 for a 1110 kg Limousin to £189 and selling to a top of £194 per 100kg for a 960kg Charolais.

Fat steers sold to £241 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus (£1638.80).

Friesian steers sold to £1360 for a 680kg to £200 with several other lots selling from £178 to £200 for a 610kg at £1220.

Fat heifers sold to £241 for a 650kg Charolais to £1566.50.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1950 for a 730kg Limousin (£267) and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 635kg Limousin to £1730.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) with another 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286).

Med weights sold to £1420 for a 465kg Limousin (£305).

Smaller sorts sold to £840 for a 350kg Aberdeen Angus.

Heavy heifers sold to £1740 for a 675kg Limousin (£257).

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 580kg Limousin (£279) with a 590kg Limousin to £1540 (£261).

Med weights sold to £1210 for a 490kg Charolais (£247).

Smaller sorts sold to £840 for a 400kg Saler.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1380 for a 430kg Charolais (£321).

Weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 495kg Limousin £303.

Breeding bulls sold to £2620 for Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £1920 for calved heifer.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1660.

Young bull calves sold to £420 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £435 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps sold to £780 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £740 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £256 (£1966.40) Dungannon producer 650kg Charolais to £241 (£1566.50) Fintona producer 740kg Charolais to £236 (£1746.40) Pomeroy producer 640kg Limousin to £234 (£1497.60) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £232 (£1438.40) Mayobridge producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £232 (£1763.20) and a 580kg Belgian Blue to £222 (£1287.60 . Derrylin producer 620kg Limousin to £230 (£1426) Newry producer 790kg Charolais to £230 (£1817) and 640kg Charolais to £229 (£1465.60) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Charolais to £230 (£1702) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £228 (£1778.40) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £228 (£1094.40) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Limousin to £227 (£1611.70) Omagh producer 690kg Simmental to £227 (£1566.30) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £226 (£1536.80) Newtownbutler producer 560kg Hereford to £226 (£1265.60) Tempo producer 770kg Charolais to £224 (£1724.80) and Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £224 (£1456).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £221 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £162 to £188 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £185 per 100kg for 830kg to (£1535.50).

Plainer lots sold from £124 to £152 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £96 to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 960kg Charolais to £194 (£1862.40) Enniskillen producer 1070kg Charolais to £192 (£2054.40) Newtownbutler producer 1080kg Charolais to £192 (£2073.60) Omagh producer 1110kg Limousin to £189 (£2097.90) Augher producer 1070kg Hereford to £186 (£1990.20) Aughnacloy producer 1070kg Hereford to £184 (£1968.80) Mayobridge producer 990kg Limousin to £180 (£1782) Clogher producer 880kg Limousin to £177 (£1557.60) and Ballygawley producer 860kg Limousin to £168 (£1444.80).

Fat steers

Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £241 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £238 per 100kg. Limm Steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £221 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £220 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £218 per 100kg Friesian steers sold from £172 to £200 per 100kg and £1360 per head.

Fat heifers

Charolais sold to £241 per 100kg. Limousins sold to £234 per 100kg. Simm sold to £220 per 100kg. AAs sold to £212 per 100kg. Hereford to £207 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £194 per 100kg for 610kg at ££1183.40.

Store bullocks (240 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1950 for a 730kg Limousin (£267) and selling to a top of £272 per 100kg for a 635kg Limousin to £1730 with most otherquality lots selling from £236 to £270 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) and another 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286) for Dungannon producers. Leading prices: C Martin Loughgall 730kg Limousin to £1950 (£267) 725kg Charolais to £1870 (£258) 730kg Limousin to £1860 (£255) and 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1840 (£263) E Morton Armagh 765kg Charolais to £1910 (£249) 760kg Charolais to £1860 (£244) P Connelly Fermanagh 720kg Charolais to £1890 (£262) and 685kg Charolais to £1770 (£258) J Beggs Loughgall 705kg Charolais to £1880 (£266) 720kg Charolais to £1830 (£254) and 720kg Charolais to £1780 (£247) T A Willis Dungannon 715kg Charolaisto £1880 (£263) 755kg Charolais to £1870 (£247) 710kg Charolais to £1800 (£253) and 705 Aubrac to £1790 (£254) S Oliver Armagh 670kg Limousin to £1810 (£270) and 685kg Limousin to £1750 (£257) B Connelly Trillick 740kg Charolais to £1750 (£236) Dungannon producer 635kg Limousin to £1730 (£272) and P G O’Neill Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £1730 (£250).

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) for a Dungannon producer. E Sharkey Dungannon sold a 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286) 580kg Charolais to £1560 (£269) 560kg Charolais to £1490 (£266) and 575kg Charolais to £1480 (£257) D McVeigh Dungannon 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£269) P O’Neill Beragh 560kg Charolais to £1470 (£262) G Steen Dungannon 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£256) W Jordan Omagh 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£250) and 580kg Charolais to £1380 (£236) G O’Neill Lurgan 545kg Parthenais to £1380 (£253) and E and M Morrison Maguiresbridge 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£239).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

C O’Hagan Omagh 465kg Limousin to £1420 (£305) J Lynch Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1240 (£258) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1220 (£246) 470kg Charolais to £1210 (£257) and 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£261); A and A Elliott Nerwtownbutler 495kg Hereford to £1220 (£246) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 500kg Limousin to £1210 (£242) G P O’Neill Lurgan 460kg Limousin to £1210 (£261) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 465kg Limousin to £1190 (£256) and 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) A Lynch Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1160 (£244) P Cullinan Eskra 450kg Charolais to £1160 (£257) E Nicholl Monetmore 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£231) M O Hanlon Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1100 (£234) and 430kg Charolais to £1070 (£249) M Davidson Cookstown 430kg Simmental to £1070 (£249) and P O’Neill Beragh 455kg Charolais to £1060 (£233).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

D Robinson Aughnacloy 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £780.

Store heifers (140 lots)

A strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 675kg Limousin (£257) and selling to £269 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1670 with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £261 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £279 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1620 and a 590kg Charolais to £1540 (£261).

Leading prices: D Ryan Dungannon 675kg Limousin to £1740 (£257) P Corr Dungannon 705kg Charolais to £1730 (£245) and 640kg Limousin to £1500 (£234) H Hall Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1670 (£269) and 620kg Charolais to £1560 (£251) R Martin Portadown 665kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1650 (£248) and 610kg Charolais to £1540 (£252) P F Quinn Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1580 (£232) 610kg Limousin to £1540 (£252) and 640kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1520 (£237) M McCaughey Aughnacloy 635k g Charolais to £1570 (£243) and 620kg Charolais to £1560 (£251) and Ken Berry Armagh 645kg to £1570 (£243) 605kg Limousin to £1560 (£258) 650kg Charolais to £1550 (£238) 630kg Charolais to £1530 (£243) and 605kg Limousin to £1490 (£246).

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 580kg Limousin (£279) for P Corr Dungannon. R Martin Portadown 590kg Charolais to £1540 (£261) 585kg Charolais to £1510 (£258) 590kg Limousin to £1460 (£247) and 550kg Charolais to £1390 (£252) D Ryan Coalisland 565kg Charolais to £1480 (£262) M McCaughey Aughnacloy 585kg Charolais to £1480 (£253) 565kg Charolais to £1400 (£247) 565kg Limousin to £1400 (£247) and 555kg Charolais to £1370 (£247) P Quinn Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1460 (£251) T Beggan Rosslea 550kg Charolais to £1380 (£251) and K Berry Armagh 530kg Charolais to £1360 (£257).

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

M Shannon Lisnaskea 490kg Charolais to £1210 (£247) 480kg Limousin to £1060, and 490kg Charolais to £1030. T Crawford Newtownbutler 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) 455kg Limousin to £1150 (£252) 455kg Limousin to £1110, 470kg Limousin to £1100, 450kg Limousin to £1070, 470kg Limousin to £1060, and 465kg Limousin to £1030. M McCaughey Aughnacloy 500kg Simmental to £1140. C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 490kg Charolais to £1110. P J Hughes Keady 485kg Limousin to £1100. B Collins Brookeborough 470kg Simmental to £1080 and 435kg Limousin to £1030. E Nicholl Moneymore 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060. T Beggan Rosslea 455kg Charolais to £1050. A Elliott Newtownbutler 475kg Hereford to £1040.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

G Moan Fintona 400kg Saler to £840, 395kg kg Charolais to £700 and 345kg Charolais to £630. G Haughey Fintona 390kg Limousin to £780. D Robinson Aughnacloy 345kg Limousins to £780 x 2 and 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £780. E Nicholl Moneymore 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £770and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. P J McKenna Clogher 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. B and M Fee Lisbellaw 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £680and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.

Weanling steers and bulls

A flying trade in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1380 for a 430kg Charolais (321) with others selling to £311 per 100kg for a 315kg Aubrac to £980, heifer weanlings sold to £1500 for a 495kg Charolais (£303).

Sample prices: R McNamee Beragh sold a 430kg Charolais to £1380 (£321) 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£297) 440kg Charolais to £1200 (£272) 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) and 420kg Limousin to £1160 (£276); J Donaghy Clogher 535kg Charolais to £1370 (£256) 525kg Charolais to £1290 (£245); 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250) and 495kg Charolais to £1140 (£230) H Mullholland Glenavy 380kg Charolais to £1110 (£292 and 445kg Charolais to £990 M L Nugent Augher 445kg Charolais to £1070. G Smyton Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1000 (£266) P J Hughes Keady 405kg Limousin to £990. S J Smiley Ballynahinch 315kg Aubrac to £980 (£311) Clogher producer 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306) and E Walker Keady 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 and 400kg Belgian Blue to £970.

Weanling heifers

R McNamee Beragh 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 435kg Belgian Blue to £1030 (£236) W Corrigan Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £970 (£252) and 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £910 T Beggan Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £930and 415kg Charolais to £910. M L Nugent Augher 375kg Charolais to £900. Dungannon producer 350kg Limousin to £880, 325kg Limousin to £840 and 390kg Charolais to £800. P J Hughes Keady 340kg Limousin to £810 and 345kg Limousin to £710. K Sproule Dromore 335kg Limousin to £780 and 350kg Charolais to £720. M Lennon Augher 300kg Charolais to £700. S J Smiley Ballynahinch 375kg Aubrac to £690, 385kg Aubrac to £680 and 350kg Limousin to £540. G Smyton Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £600. B Courtney Magheraveely 315kg Hereford to £560.

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand this week with a Tempo producer selling a calved heifer to £1920. Ballybay producer £1720 for a calved second calver. Dungannon producer £1550 for calved heifer. Omagh producer £1160 for springer (time not known).

Breeding bulls

A super young pedigree registered Limousin bull from S Williamson Benburb born 31.01.2021 sold to £2620. G Wilson Tempo sold pedigree registered Simmental born 03.07.2021 to £1400.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry this week sold readily with M/S F and W Brown Omagh selling a 2018 cow with heifer calf to £1660, heifer with bull calf to £1580 and heifer with heifer calf to £1390. C McCaughey Tempo £1550 for 2016 cow with bull calf. £1440 for a 2014 cow with bull calf and £1190 for a 2014 cow with heifer calf.

Others sold from £960 to £1080.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a keen demand with young bull calves selling to £420, £405 x 2 £400 for Belgian Blues £410 and £360 for Limousins to J E T Rutledge Derrylin. P Began Keady £405 for Limousin; P McDonald Tempo £400 for Charolais; A Maguire Lisbellaw £355 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus; P Conwell Donemana £340 for Limousin and S Hazelton Brookeborough £250 for Limousin and £240 x 2 for Belgian Blues.

Heifer calves

A Hamilton Dungannon £435 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus; Fermanagh producer £410 for Charolais and £400 for Limousin; Omagh producer £390 and £380 for Limousins; Dungannon producer £380, £379 and £365 for Simmentals. P Conwell Donemana £350 and £305 for Limousins; S O’Neill Omagh £330 x 2 for Hereford; G McCaughey Clogher £330 for Simmental and P Doyle Trillick £215 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

Clogher producer £780 for Charolais; B and M Campbell Omagh £710 and £600 for Charolais; H Robertson Fivemiletown £710 for Limousin £710, £660 and £595 for Charolais; S McElroy Clogher £635 for Charolais; E Watson Lisnarick £530 for Limousin; G McCaughey Clogher £545 for Simmental and B Courtney Magheraveely £495 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps