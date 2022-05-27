Young pup River is just one of the dogs in NI that needs a home

Dougie is a two-year-old Rottweiler.

This beautiful boy can be a sensitive guy who takes his time getting to know, and being comfortable around, new people.

A foster family have welcomed Dougie into their home where he is enjoying home comforts and his confidence is coming on leaps and bounds.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

River

Dougie is enjoying the company of dogs in his foster home and likes playing with them and dog toys, he especially loves chews and kongs.

Dougie can share his home with older teenage children, aged 15 and over.

He will require understanding owners that will give him time and space to settle into his new home at his own pace.

He can share his home with another doggy companion of a similar size but due to his size and playfulness he cannot live with small pets.

Dougie

Dougie has some medical needs; elbow dysplasia and limited eyesight, which will be discussed with anyone interested in offering him his forever home.

Dougie is worried by traffic noises and will need walking areas away from roads.

He loves travelling in the car and getting out for walks to explore new places.

Find out more about Dougie here https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/dog/filters/ba~~~~~n~~/1250904/dougieNext is River, a nine-month-old Labrador/Poodle cross.

Dougie

River is a very excitable young pup who loves to go out for walks and have a good run around. River requires new owners who are willing and have the time to be involved in her training.

In addition, potential adopters would need to have patience to help build her confidence and gradually build up the time she is left alone.

River could potentially live in a home with another dog and with children aged 13 and over.

A good-sized garden that is well secure is required for this lively, young girl.