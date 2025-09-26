Young showjumpers qualify for the Rabat World Cup event, and take on nine nations for the Royal Morocco Tour Nations Cup this weekend

IRELAND’S showjumping chef d'equipe Michael Blake has praised his young team competing this week in Rabat Morocco on the second show of the three city Royal Tour.

This is a busy day (Friday) for Irish showjumpers as two have qualified for this afternoon's huge class which starts at 3pm.

Thursday was worthy of celebration as Timmy Brennan and Susan Fitzpatrick qualified for the prestigious Royal Morocco Tour CSIO 4* World Cup event from a 51 starter list of Olympic riders and champions.

Glorious sunshine lit up arena at Rabat where Ireland's up and coming stars are stepping up for the World Cup qualifying event and this Sunday's hotly contested Nations' Cup with 10 nations from three continents.. The three city tour began last week in Tetouan 53kms from Tangier, followed by Rabat, home of the Morocco Equestrian Federation hosting this week's four star event.

Thursday's World Cup qualifier featured riders with the best horses from Europe including the Arab leagues from Saudi, Eqypt, Morocco and the Emirates.

Susan Fitzpatrick, who has already been on two senior winning Nations Cup teams in Drammen and Denmark was first to jump in the WC qualifier and gave a stunning performance with Guedelon Batilly, her French bred gelding tipping just one fence but slotting into fifteenth place on a fast time of 65.90.

Tim Brennan showed true accuracy and gave an exhibition of horsemanship to go clear with 62 Cobalt Blue PS finishing in ninth place in a steady round of 72.86.

Michael Blake praised all the Irish riders including Kilkenny's Molly Hughes Bravo who competes for Portugal and also qualified for the world cup. Her father is the well known Portuguese international Miguel Bravo and Molly is a chip off the old block from her mother, the international rider Marion Hughes who made her name with iconic horses Flo Jo and Charlton.

Rhys Williams, Ethan Ahearn, Susan Fitzpatrick and Tim Brennan make up the Irish Nations' Cup squad for Sunday's huge event with the young guns intending to make their mark despite strong teams from Italy, Spain, Norway and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Molly Hughes Bravo from Kilkenny, finished ninth in the 1.40m two phase four star on Thursday. She competed with HHS Mercedes, an eight year old grey mare by Can Ya Makan out of a Couletto dam and bred at the Hughes/Bravo farm. Molly also finished in the top listing for the World cup.

Michael Blake said: “This tour is a marvellous experience for these young riders. Uliano Vezzani is one of the top course builders in the world, and I am delighted with the way they are riding these tracks and coping with the times allowed. Each one of them have excelled in Europe, but this week they are focusewe have a tough call with the world cup and nations cup.”

Uliani Vezzani, the celebrity five star course builder, well known for his awesome tracks on the Global Champions Tour and major finals is in command at Rabat Royal Tour, while Meath horsewoman Suzanne Macken is foreign judge, having been President of the Ground Jury on other occasions.

Suzanne Macken is optimistic about the young team's chances on Sunday: “They are all exceptional and it is great to see them on a Nations Cup team. They could win, they have every chance, there are come Olympic horses here, but our riders have a lot of experience over tracks in Europe and at pony and junior level where they excelled.”

International starter of 30 years, Pedo Cebulka, travelled from Canada as ringmaster and starter gate boss.

“I have watched all the Irish excel in Calgary for years, winning each year and I see them all from a very young age until seniors," Pedo said. “It is fantastic for Ireland to field a team of younger riders and new faces. They certainly will benefit from the three shows of the Royal Tour. Live TV coverage and livestream makes it all the more exciting, my job is to have each horse in the arena on time. With a TV schedule you cannot afford any mistakes. I also enjoy supervising the prize givings and ensuring the horses are calm, lending a hand to hold them if needs be.”