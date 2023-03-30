Young Texel enthusiasts to gather in Northern Ireland for Five Nations event

Young Texel enthusiasts from England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the breed’s most successful regions over the course of the weekend, which will include flock and farm visits as well as social activities.

The first day will include two farm visits, the first being a visit to the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute at Hillsborough, with topics including an overview of AFBI’s sheep R&D programme as well as methane mitigation research and virtual fence research.

Next on the agenda will be a flock visit to the Forkins and Cherryvale flocks of the Gault family. There, they will enjoy a barbecue and take part in two competitions, including stock judging. This will be followed by an evening in Belfast.

Enjoying last year’s event in Wales.

They will also visit the Millars flock of Martin and Cyril Millar, with a chance to see both their Texel flock and the family’s pedigree Holstein herd.

On Saturday there will be a trip to the world-renowned Giants Causeway on the Northern Irish coast, followed by a visit to James Alexander’s multi-faceted livestock enterprise, which includes both pedigree and commercial sheep and beef enterprises.

There will then be another evening in Belfast for attendees to socialise further, and enjoy the unique atmosphere of Northern Ireland’s capital city.

And, on the Sunday, the group will enjoy some socialising in Belfast again before heading home.

Texel Sheep Society YDP co-ordinator, Ailish Ross, said the weekend would be “one not to be missed”, with some top class stock on view as well as a mix of social activities.

“Previous Five Nations events have given young people the opportunity to learn, socialise and build relationships with fellow Texel enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland and this year’s event will be no different,” Ailish added.

Young breeders wanting to attend the Five Nations weekend can find more information and book their place at www.texel.uk/ydp