Zen Orthodontics sponsor of best dressed at Down Royal

With the Boyle Sports Derby the highlight of the race card, it is no less competitive away from the race track with the hotly anticipated return of Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’, taking place on Saturday 18th June, when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.

And a smile is always in style for the new Ladies Day official sponsor, Zen Orthodontics, Newry.

Zen Orthodontics is an award-winning specialist orthodontic practice dedicated to giving patients the perfect life smile. Offering a range of treatments to patients of all ages, they create wonderful natural smiles for their patients. A perfect partner for this prestigious competition, boosting confidence and attractiveness a smile is the corner stone of your wardrobe and never goes out of fashion.

Dr Aidan Callanan, Principal Orthodontist at Zen Orthodontics braces himself as he prepares to scrub up for his new role as official sponsor of Down Royal Racecourseâ€TMs Ladies Day. Joining him to launch the hotly anticipated event is Ladies Day host, Rebecca McKinney who is never fully dressed without her Zen Orthodontics smile!

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of a luxury trip to Dubai worth over £3,000. Dubai is the shopper’s paradise of the 21st century and this luxury prize includes return flights and five-star accommodation.

Judges for the prestigious competition include Naomi Callanan of Zen Orthodontics and girl about town, model and fashionista Nuala Meehan.

Dr Aidan Callanan, principal orthodontist and director at Zen Orthodontics said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Summer Festival of Racing and look forward to seeing the fabulous style... and smiles on the day. We would encourage every lady to enter for a chance to win the amazing holiday prize package.”

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are delighted to welcome Zen Orthodontics as the principal sponsor of our ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’. The Summer Festival is one of the highlights of our racing calendar and promises to be a superb day out for everyone.

“The spectacle of Ladies Day is certain to provide an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing and we’re encouraging ladies to step up to the style stakes - wearing not only their fabulous outfits but their best smiles - to be in with a chance of winning.”

Rebecca McKinney, Cool FM presenter and Ladies Day host said: “I am delighted to once again be hosting the prestigious ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal. On Ladies Day, there are no rules - hats, fascinators and amazing accessories are very welcome and add to the theatre of the day - and having Zen Orthodontics onboard as our official sponsor will really give our winner something to truly smile about!”

Gates open at 12pm. Ladies Day Tickets start from £25 and are available to purchase online.