Zoe Weir, 22, from Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club had the privilege of going to the Rural Youth Europe European Rally in July 2024 along with four other members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU).

Having been a member of the YFCU since 2012, Zoe said the European Rally was the best experience she has had yet.

She said: “I have held many roles within my club, including Secretary, public relations officer and grants coordinator. I felt these roles helped me develop the skills and mindset needed to make the most out of the trip.”

With this being Zoe’s first international travel experience with the organisation, she couldn’t recommend it enough to fellow members and said she will definitely look for further travel opportunities.

“I had just graduated from Queen’s University with a degree in agricultural technology so this was lovely to look forward to during the Summer before I start my postgraduate Masters degree in September 2024.”

Zoe recalled: “The knowledge gained from the entrepreneurial mindset theme of the rally will greatly help me with my education and job prospects in the future.”

She explained that the European Rally had always been an aspiration for her throughout her time in the organisation.

“I had put in an application before and went through the interview stage but unfortunately wasn’t successful. However, I was offered a different exchange experience in place of the European Rally.”

Zoe was accepted for the 2024 European Rally, after a successful interview took place at Loughry College.

In the time leading up to heading away, Zoe attended a Travel Information Evening where the staff at Headquarters gave her the information that she needed.

Zoe said: “Team Leader of the trip, Richard Beattie (YFCU president) was very good at keeping us all up-to-date with what we needed to be doing for preparation. I didn’t know what to expect as this was my first trip so I found packing difficult as I wasn’t sure how much to bring.

“One tip I have for members going on an exchange trip is to pack plenty of clothes suitable for the weather of that country, as we all went through a lot of clothes.

“It took two flights, a train journey, taxi trip and bus route to get to the exchange location in Voore, Estonia. Aside from long queues at the passport checks, the journey there was very smooth.”

Zoe’s advice to a fellow YFCU member is three simple words, “definitely do it”.

She said: “Those words are all I have to say about travelling with the YFCU. The European Rally was an unforgettable experience, it was simply amazing.

“I met people from countries across Europe, learned of their cultures and traditions and shared our passion for Rural Youth.

“Getting stuck into everything is my advice because the YFCU offers opportunities that I don’t think our members could get anywhere else.”

The YFCU takes this opportunity to thank Danske Bank for their continued sponsorship of sending a team of members to the Rural Youth Europe European Rally.

The organisation was honoured to send Richard Beattie, Lauren Vance, Peter Graham, Zoe Weir and Karen Walker on the trip to represent the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.