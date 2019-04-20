Donegal fisherman up for Young Fisherman of the Year Award

Magheraroarty, Co Donegal, based fisherman, Colm O’Brien (25) has been recognised in the shortlist for a national fishing award for his determination and commitment to the industry and his dedicated hard work.

Colm, who works on the vessel – Aoibhe Aine (SO 160), is one of the four nominees for the prestigious Young Fisherman of the Year 2019 at the Fishing News Awards. The award, sponsored by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry is one of fourteen awards up for grabs at the final.

Marcus Coleman, CEO of Seafish said: “I’m very pleased that Seafish are supporting the Fishing News Young Fisherman of the Year in 2019. Our vision is for a thriving seafood industry and supporting and encouraging the next generation of industry entrants is a great way to help ensure a positive future for UK commercial fishing. It’s great that this award celebrates the achievements of young fishermen like Colm from across the country that are already making an impression.”

Colm is from a fishing family in the small coastal village of Magheraroarty, Co Donegal and fished along with his father for a few years, until 2018, when he bought his own crab vessel.

Dedicated to shining a spotlight on the very best in the fishing industry, the Fishing News Awards highlights the achievements and successes of people from across the UK and Ireland’s commercial fishing communities with a range of awards showcasing innovation, commitment and expertise across multiple fields.

The final gala event for the Fishing News awards takes place on May 16, 2019 in Aberdeen where the winner will be decided by a panel of industry judges.