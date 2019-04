This year Dungiven YFC are once again hosting another tractor run on Monday, May 6.

This year the tractor run is in aid of Rossmar School.

All are invited and are to meet at Limavady Show field at 10.30am.

Each vehicle will cost £15 and includes refreshments for the driver after the run.

Once the run has finished there will be a barbecue at Alwyn McFarlane's (McFarlane Animal Health, Gortnagross Road, Dungiven).

All tractors modern and vintage welcome.