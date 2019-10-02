DUP pair meet police over rural crime

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA and his colleague Jonathan Buckley have met with the PSNI’s Inspector Leslie Badger to discuss rural crime in the District.

Mr Irwin said the meeting was useful in putting forward the views of the rural community and also highlighting the impact of rural crime.

He stated, “This was a very useful engagement and I thank Inspector Badger for taking the time to discuss matters relating to rural crime in the wider district.”

Mr Buckley stated, “Inspector Badger leads a dedicated team of officers in the District and as an Upper Bann MLA which covers a large rural area, a lot of matters were discussed including the concerning arson attacks in the district.”

He added, “Rural crime costs the farming community a significant sum of money each year and has a knock-on effect.”