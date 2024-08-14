Members of these two extended and much respected families related to NZ Prime Minister John Ballance were joined by UNZT volunteers and guests including the Mayor of Lisburn and the NZ Hon Consul.
In a moving ceremony Mrs Samelia Ballance unveiled an Honour Board to her late husband Jack Ballance, 1938-2023, a well known agricultural engineer and great grand nephew of the NZ Premier, who grew up on the same Co Antrim family farm.
Cousin Brian McKnight, patron of the Ulster New Zealand Trust, unveiled a portrait honouring his unwavering support for The Ballance House, a unique in Europe, New Zealand themed museum, convention centre and rural community facility.
The thronged farmyard where John Ballance once played was then an ideal location in glorious sunshine for a concert by the famous Laganvale Metal Technology Band. Guests first enjoyed a finger buffet and good fellowship in the Tea Barn, all generously and quietly sponsored by Brian McKnight.
As ever at The Ballance House the day drew to a close with ‘God Defend New Zealand’, the national anthem of a nation and people that gained so much from their Liberal Premier, John Ballance. The Ulsterman ensured those of all genders, creeds and colours had the vote a generation before any other nation.
