Learn more about the Agri-Food and Land-based courses delivered at The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) during its Autumn Open Week.

Events will run from Tuesday 8th October to Saturday 12th October, 2024.

Over the five days, hundreds of prospective students and their families will attend events across the CAFRE at Loughry Campus (Cookstown), Greenmount Campus (Antrim) and Enniskillen Campus.

CAFRE staff and students will lead campus tours around the specialist teaching and learning facilities. Prospective students will get a taste of courses, pastoral support and student experience.

CAFRE students invite you to attend Open Week events from Tuesday 8th October to Saturday 12th October, at Loughry Campus (Cookstown), Greenmount Campus (Antrim) and Enniskillen Campus. Sarah Carleton (Magherafelt), Lorcan Maneely (Belfast), Jack Gilbert (Newtownards) and Charlotte Benson (Antrim) and the Student Ambassador Team are ready to welcome you. www.cafre.ac.uk/events/

Dr Eric Long, Head of Education at CAFRE, said: “Open Week is all about showcasing CAFRE’s specialist agri-food and land-based facilities. It’s always a calendar highlight, and we are looking forward to welcoming prospective students to the campus.”

With A-Level or Leaving Certificate qualifications, CAFRE delivers BSc Honours and Foundation Degrees in Agriculture, Food, Horticulture and Equine. Programmes are offered in either conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast or through validation by Ulster University. Apply NOW through UCAS.

With GCSE qualifications, study for a Level 2 or Level 3 course in Agriculture, Food, Horticulture, Equine, Floristry, Veterinary Nursing or Land-based Engineering. Study options include full-time, Apprenticeship and Work-Based routes. Apply directly through www.cafre.ac.uk .

For information on the full range of Open Week events and to book onto a campus tour visit www.cafre.ac.uk/events/ . For specific course enquiries email [email protected]