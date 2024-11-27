After the resounding success of last year’s event, the Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run is set to return for its second year, promising to be bigger and better.

The fundraiser attracted close to 200 tractors, creating a breathtaking display that quickly became a social media sensation. The event not only brought families together for a memorable evening but also demonstrated the strength of Fivemiletown’s community spirit. This year, organisers anticipate an even larger turnout for the festive celebration.

“We were blown away by the response last year,” said organiser Sinead McGovern. “The incredible support from participants and the local community exceeded all our expectations. This year, we’re working hard to make it even more spectacular.”

Damien McAnespie, Area Fundraising Manager with Air Ambulance N.I., said: “We are truly delighted to be part of this incredible fundraising event once again and are deeply grateful for the community’s unwavering support. Every contribution makes a difference in helping us deliver life-saving care when it’s needed most. Thank you for standing with us to save lives, brains and limbs.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28th December 2024 at 2pm with tractors gathering at Clogher Valley Rugby Club from 12pm. The procession will begin its route through Fivemiletown, giving spectators plenty of opportunities to witness the colourful convoy up close. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Air Ambulance N.I. and St Mary’s Primary School, Fivemiletown.

With its unique blend of holiday cheer, community togetherness and charitable spirit, the Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run promises to be a highlight of the festive season.

Whether you’re a tractor enthusiast or simply looking for a joyful family day out, this event is one not to be missed!