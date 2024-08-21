Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lakeland Dairies has announced an exciting new bursary opportunity aimed at supporting students undertaking an undergraduate or higher-level degree.

Lakeland Dairies is introducing the new award scheme which will see six annual bursaries for students undertaking courses in academic areas related to the business of the Co-operative’s operations such as agricultural science, dairy science and engineering. The rollout of the bursary programme was a clear commitment as part of the co-op’s Sustainability Strategy ‘Pathway to a Better Future’

Each awardee will receive a bursary of €2,000/£2,000 to support them in undertaking their academic programme. The bursaries are available to the children of Lakeland Dairies’ 3,200 farm families as well as the co-op staff – three in Northern Ireland and three in the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching the bursary, Lakeland Dairies Group CEO, Colin Kelly said: “It gives me great pleasure to introduce the ‘Lakeland Dairies Pathway to a Better Future Bursary’. This initiative, deeply rooted in our commitment to education and innovation within the agricultural sector, is designed to support the bright minds whose academic pursuits align with our cooperative's ambitions.

Lakeland Dairies has announced an exciting new bursary opportunity

“Each year, six deserving students enrolled in a range of courses will benefit from a bursary of €2,000/£2,000. This support not only underscores our dedication to fostering talent but also reflects the strength and unity of the 3,200 farm families who supply Lakeland Dairies. Together, we are investing in a sustainable future for our community and the industry at large."

Bursaries will be awarded to candidates on the basis of an application and interview process.

Applications should be submitted to: [email protected] and should include the following:

- Curriculum Vitae

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Personal Statement (including demonstration of your understanding of the importance of the dairy industry in the island of Ireland context).

- Details of Academic programme and university

Closing date for applications 30th September 2024