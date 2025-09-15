LMC extends education programme to Foundation Stage with interactive farm resource

Farm in a box resource

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) is pleased to announce the launch of its first-ever “Farm in a Box” which is a unique, interactive educational resource specifically designed for Foundation Stage pupils in Years 1 and 2.

This pioneering initiative marks a significant development in LMC’s education outreach, offering young learners an engaging introduction to the world of farming, food production, and the countryside. “Farm in a Box” brings the farm directly into the classroom, supporting teachers with teaching material and providing pupils with a sensory, hands-on learning experience that complements the Northern Ireland Curriculum.

The resource has been carefully curated to include a range of tactile and exploratory materials, encouraging children to learn through touch, observation, and guided investigation. Contents include:

Raw wool, kindly provided by Ulster Wool, enabling pupils to explore the texture and origin of natural fibres

A drop spindle, offering a traditional insight into wool-spinning techniques

Samples of soil and animal meal, to support discussion around crops, livestock, and sustainability

A magnifying glass to encourage close inspection and curiosity about the natural world

A suite of age-appropriate activities, teacher guidance notes, and curriculum-linked resources

“We are delighted to introduce this bespoke resource for Foundation Stage pupils,” said Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications. “By engaging children at an early age, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of agriculture, food origins, and the role farming plays in daily life across Northern Ireland.

Lauren continued: “LMC has been supporting teachers for almost three decades, with its educational outreach historically focused on the post-primary sector, particularly through the delivery of in-school cookery demonstrations. In more recent years, this provision has been successfully extended to include primary schools, where the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It has been both encouraging and rewarding to witness so many young pupils engaging with cooking at home following the sessions, and to hear how they are enthusiastically sharing the key messages delivered through the programme with their families.”

Importantly, the launch of “Farm in a Box” marks the first time LMC has invested levy funding in engaging with children who are at the very beginning of their educational journey. This milestone means that LMC’s education programme now spans the entire academic pathway from Foundation Stage through to Further and Higher Education.

Through age-appropriate and curriculum-aligned resources at every stage, LMC is committed to ensuring that young people develop a consistent and informed understanding of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry, its values, and its vital contribution to society and the economy.

This innovative box is designed to support learning across multiple areas, including The World Around Us, Language and Literacy, and Personal Development, while also instilling a respect for farming and the natural environment.

“Farm in a Box” is available free of charge to primary schools throughout Northern Ireland, subject to availability. Schools interested in receiving a box are invited to register an expression of interest on www.lmceducation.org.uk.