The workshop centred around agriculture awareness and the topics of planting seed, soil health and agri food.

Gary gave a presentation to over 150 pupils, ranging from P4 to P6, in the assembly hall and later some practical demonstrations in the newly constructed STEM polytunnel.

Roberta Chapman, vice principal of Markethill Primary School, commented: “Gary provided a well-pitched and insightful overview of how plants develop from germination, right through to production of seeds for the repeat of the cycle.

Gary Spence, Fane Valley Agronomy & Forage Specialist, with pupils of Markethill PS during a STEM Agriculture workshop.

"It was also very engaging because of the visual props and the dynamic presentation.

"There were lots of questions and comments from the children and I feel it really put the work we're doing into some sort of context, not just for our project but in the bigger picture of the community and future.

"It will be great to see this developing next term when we continue our planting for summer crops,” she added.

Fane Valley is excited to commence a three-year partnership with Markethill Primary School, offering expert agriculture awareness and good practice farming techniques, plus mentorship for pupils.

