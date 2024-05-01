The objective of the event was to connect students with employers from the agriculture industry who are looking to recruit placement students and/or graduates, either now or in the future.

Over 30 exhibitors attended, which included small, medium, and large agricultural businesses with a wide range of job roles and placement opportunities available.

In his opening address, Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, commented: “We are very grateful to all the businesses here today which demonstrates the excellent working relationships that have been established with CAFRE.

“Your attendance will enable all levels of agricultural graduates to kick start their careers. The range of roles on offer is truly outstanding – from production agriculture jobs right through to graduate training programmes within leading agricultural businesses. The future is very bright for all our CAFRE graduates.”

Joe Mulholland, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE, commented: “We were delighted to welcome over 250 students into the event where over 80 jobs were displayed on the ‘Jobs Wall’.

“Events like this are really important to allow employers the chance to meet face to face with potential placement students or employees to promote their business and the career development opportunities they can offer to CAFRE students and graduates.”

A wide range of businesses were keen to secure stands at the event ranging from pig, poultry, milk, meat processing, genetics, feed and retail businesses, and recruitment agencies to name a few.

The ‘Jobs Wall’ was the focus of attention for all students, who then followed up their interests by talking to the relevant businesses at their stands.

Each organisation had key Human Resources staff available who were able to explain more about each of the roles and how students could apply for the positions.

The feedback received has been fantastic with businesses delighted to have met so many potential employees.

Colin Purdy, Mason’s Animal Feeds Ltd, remarked: “Thank you to all of the team at CAFRE for inviting us to be part of such a fantastic event. We had so many positive conversations with students about their future opportunities to work in the agriculture industry. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

CAFRE student Lucy Clarke found the event beneficial, stating: “Brilliant day at the CAFRE Opportunities for Employment in Agriculture event! Great venue and really good to meet so many of the companies that I’ve been researching about.

“A really positive atmosphere with lots of chat about this great industry we are now part of.”

Lucy is currently completing her Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture and plans to continue her studies at CAFRE by enrolling on one of the Higher Education programmes in September 2024.

You can find more information about all of CAFRE’s agriculture courses at www.cafre.ac.uk

1 . Opportunities in Agriculture James Fleming (Newtownstewart), BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture student and Josh Hamilton (Castlederg), Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture student talked to ABP representatives Joanne Ferguson and Cathal McGinley when they attended the Opportunities in Agriculture careers event. (Pic: CAFRE)

2 . Opportunities in Agriculture CAFRE students review the jobs board at the Opportunities in Agriculture careers event held at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. (Pic: CAFRE)

3 . Opportunities in Agriculture Ulster Farmers' Union representatives Derek Lough and Roberta Simmons had a busy day chatting to Matthew Adair (Hamiltonsbawn) and TJ Hamilton (Collone), Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture students when they attended the Opportunities in Agriculture careers fair. (Pic: CAFRE)

4 . Opportunities in Agriculture James Shannon (Hillsborough), Matthew Lyttle (Cookstown), Tiernan McSwiggan (Upperlands), Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture students chatted to Dr Aaron Brown, Trouw Nutrition at the Opportunities in Agriculture careers event. (Pic: CAFRE)