Royal Ulster Agricultural Society recognises future potential

By Gemma Dickey
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:20 BST

At the recent CAFRE Bursary Awards on Wednesday February 19, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society was delighted to sponsor a £1,500 bursary awarded to first-year FdSc Horticulture student, Fiona Gavin by RUAS representative, Ian Duff.

Patricia Erwin, RUAS Council Member and Chair of the RUAS Horticulture Committee commented ‘We as a Society are immensely proud to be able to help nurture the future representatives of our proud local horticultural industry.

We wish Fiona all the best in her future studies and hope this bursary goes some way towards furthering her career in the sector’.

