Rural schools at the heart of local communities – Lockhart

Speaking after the visit, Carla Lockhart said: “Richmount Primary School is a wonderful example of a rural school that is providing the very best start to children in terms of education, in an environment with a wonderful ethos designed to help every child flourish.

“Like all rural schools, it is very much at the centre of the local community. COVID lockdowns meant that this connection was to some degree lost, but I know Richmount and other schools are intent on re-establishing this linkage to local people. I would encourage Government departments to explore how rural schools can be supported to be that community hub in rural areas.”