SERC Level 3 Advanced Tech in Applied Science students along with Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Animal Management students visited South Africa in June this year to embark on an animal themed adventure, fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

Staying at the River Camp at Sibuya Game Reserve in Kenton-On-Sea, the students got first-hand experience observing and helping the reserve guides.

While staying on the reserve, students learnt about game reserve management, the ethics of animal management, rhino poaching and anti-poaching measures, animal monitoring techniques for elephants, lions, rhinos and giraffes, as well as the importance of coastal ecology, fish tagging and river cleaning.

The students enjoyed day trips to Addo Elephant National Park, a national game reserve, which they could compare with the private reserve they were staying in. Students also had the opportunity to go kayaking, swimming and night fishing.

SERC student, Lena Swietek comments: “This trip can only be described as the opportunity of a lifetime, as well as an incredibly impactful experience for me and my peers. Throughout the trip, I learnt about and monitored various animals such as giraffes, elephants, rhinos, lions, nyala, and impala at the reserve we stayed on. What impressed me the most about this trip was the reservation’s history with poaching against their southern white rhinos and the suffering caused to the rhinos and the staff by these incidents. Without the aid and conservation work being achieved globally, these innocent mammals could well be extinct today.

“We also spent a day with locals, working on the preservation of a river. I really felt I was making a difference and aiding in conservation. Spending time with the community kids allowed me to appreciate and educate myself on their culture and allowed me to reflect on the differences between the experiences of my peers and those of young people in that community.

“Overall, my experience on this trip has been almost indescribable and will forever keep a place in my heart. It was educational and so deeply immersive, and to see the difference made daily in the efforts of

conservation gave me faith in humanity. It would be a privilege to have this as my vocation and moving forward, I will strive to make an impact in this world as the people at Sibuya Game Reserve have.”

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.