As a result, they have secured places on their first choice Higher Education courses, with many staying local to pursue undergraduate courses at the College as well as progressing into the world of work.

Among the students celebrating their success were Erne campus students Kian Cassidy, Aleksander Zmuda and Oliwier Piech, who were delighted with their results on the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Information Technology. Kian and Oliwier will now progress onto the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Computing at the College, while Aleksander has advanced into a management role.

Aisling Burke also achieved exemplary grades on the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business and is now hoping to progress onto an undergraduate teaching degree at Stranmillis University College, Belfast.

First-year student Lucus Vaughan at the Erne campus also had reason to celebrate, as he achieved success in the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science and is eagerly looking forward to continuing his studies next year.

Dungannon Campus

Over at the Dungannon campus, Kim Hunter excelled in the Level 3 GOLD Engineering, achieving a top grade of D*D*D* and will now pursue a Foundation Degree in Engineering at the College.

Kipras Sidabras, also achieved impressive results in Engineering and will now progress to Mechanical Engineering at Ulster University. BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Engineering students Odhran Hughes and Jack O’Neill were also thrilled with their exemplary results.

Additionally, Dungannon campus Entitlement Framework students Aoife O’Neill, Padraig Linden and Sean Devlin were also delighted to have achieved exemplary grades. As well as first year students Calum Crooks, studying Level 3 Engineering, Eli McKirgan Level 3 Business, and Joshua Girvan studying Level 3 Sports Science.

Omagh campus

At Omagh campus, Dylan Griffin and Odhran McCallan achieved top results in Level 3 Construction and will progress at the College on to a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering. Claire O'Brien and Katie Harper also achieved impressive results from the BTEC National Extended Diploma Construction and are delighted to progress onto a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering at the College.

Agricultural student Ellie Slevin and Erin Slevin, who studied Level 3 Sport were also delighted to receive their results and will progress onto a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Accounting (ACCA.)

Kayleigh Oliver also achieved noteworthy results in Level 3 Beauty and has exciting plans for her future career in the beauty industry and is hoping to progress to salon manager.

South West College Principal and Chief Executive Celine McCartan said: "This level of success stands as a testament to the standard of teaching and learning within our College. All students are to be congratulated as they all worked extremely hard throughout the year, and I am delighted that all their hard work has paid off. We wish them every success in their future studies and careers.”

Additionally, she emphasized: "Extended Diplomas provide an equivalent qualification to three A-Levels and offer the opportunity to delve deeper into specialized vocational fields such as business, construction, engineering, arts, and sports, among others. They equip learners with the necessary skills for employment in specific career sectors and serve as a prerequisite for university or higher education qualifications. Extended Diplomas allow students to explore their chosen subjects in greater depth, with a greater emphasis on coursework rather than exams, catering to the needs of our students.

"Considering the escalating expenses associated with university tuition fees, it is crucial that aspiring young individuals seeking higher level qualifications are aware of the array of options available to them. We strongly urge them to explore the Higher Education opportunities offered at their local Further Education College as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journey, empowering them to make informed choices."

SWC is still accepting applications for a September 2024 start across a wide range of full-time and part-time Higher Education courses, including 30 Foundation Degrees, BSc Top Ups, and Full Honours Degrees in partnership with prestigious Higher Education institutions. Including Pearson, Queens University Belfast, The Open University and Ulster University.

Interested individuals can visit the SWC website or email [email protected] or call 028 8225 0109 for more information and assistance. More information and registration can be found at www.swc.ac.uk

