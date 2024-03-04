Week one of Agri Aware’s farm walk and talks series sees 900 students visit farms in Donegal, Tipperary and Offaly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Agri Aware team kicked off the series in Co Donegal on Tuesday last, February 27 where the team welcomed 240 students to the farm of Peter Lynch and family onto their beef and tillage farm.

On Wednesday February 28, it was a trip to Co Tipperary where the Agri Aware team and Gurteen Agricultural College welcomed 310 students to the farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lastly on Thursday February 29, it was the turn of the Irish Farmers Journal Beef and Sheep Demonstration Farm in Tullamore, Co Offaly, to host the last of the week’s events where over 350 students were welcomed to the farm.

Fifth and Sixth year Agriculture Science students of St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh, at the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event at the Irish Farmers' Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Thursday, February 29. Picture: Submitted

Across the three events, the Agri Aware team were joined by event partners Teagasc and the Irish Farmers Journal as well as a number of patrons, including Grassland Agro, Arrabawn Co-op, ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak, Tirlan and MSD Animal Health in delivering talks and demonstrations to Leaving Certificate Agriculture Science students.

Speaking at the conclusion of week one of the series, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said: “It’s been a brilliant start to the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk series for 2024.

“We met over 900 students over the course of three days and the feedback from students and teachers has been excellent thus far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Agri Aware team, event partners and patrons came together to really put on fantastic, interactive, engaging talks and demonstrations that have provided students with practical knowledge – and, from speaking to some students, a desire to pursue a career in the agriculture industry.

Martin Merrick, buildings specialist with the Irish Farmers' Journal (IFJ) giving a talk to students at the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event at the IFJ beef and sheep demonstration Farm in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Thursday, February 29. Picture: Submitted

“We look forward to meeting students in Clonakilty, Salesian and Mountbellew Agricultural Colleges this week and hope they have the same experience the 900 students we met last week had.”