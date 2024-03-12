Well-known dairy farmer from Kilkenny elected vice-chair of Agri Aware
At a recent sitting of the board of directors at Agri Aware, Kilkenny native Jim Mulhall was elected to the role as vice-chairman, taking over the mantle from another dairy farmer from Co Cork in Teddy Cashman in the role.
Mulhall is well known for his time in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) having recently completed his four-year term as the Kilkenny IFA county chairman.
Jim and his family are also a familiar face in the showring with their herd of Danville Holsteins that have won numerous accolades over the years. In recent years, Jim has moved to increase proficiencies and become more environmentally sustainable on his farm through the use of technology.
Speaking upon the announcement of his election as vice-chair, Jim who was elected to the board of Agri Aware last year said it’s “a great honour”.
He said: “The work Agri Aware does in promoting the good story Irish agriculture has to tell has never been more important.
“Bridging the gap between producer and consumer is an ongoing battle but the work Agri Aware does in bridging that gap is crucial and I look forward to meeting those challenges head on.
“It’s a great honour to be elected to this role and I hope to continue the good work from my predecessor and continue to drive this organisation forward.”
Congratulating Jim on his election as vice-chair was Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin who said: “Jim will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role as vice-chair that will be key in continuing and successfully accomplishing the work we do at Agri Aware.
“The role of Agri Aware and the work it does has never been greater with all that Irish farmers and the industry have to deal with, be it further tightening of the belt in terms of policy or negative commentary.
“There have never been more mouths to feed in the world and Irish agriculture plays a big role in doing that, and Agri Aware will continue to highlight, promote and improve the image of the good work Irish farmers do in producing quality sustainable food.
“I look forward to working with Jim in his new role and indeed the wider board in continuing to achieve the ever-increasing important objectives Agri Aware is there to accomplish for Irish farmers and the Irish agricultural industry as a whole.”