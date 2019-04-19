Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling to £1,430 per head

Another good show of quality cattle on offer this week at Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 215ppk to 248ppk for a Limousin 338kg at £840. Medium weights selling from 210ppk to 269ppk for a Charolais 440kg at £1,055. Heavy lots selling from 190-225ppk for a Charolais 515kg at £1,160 and selling up to £1,430 per head.

BULLOCKS

Kesh producer Charolais 408kg at £1,100, Charolais 422kg at £1,040, Charolais 514kg at £1,160, Derrylin producer Simmental 402kg at £1,005, Simmental 360kg at £870, Trillick producer Limousin 338kg at £840, Belcoo producer Charolais 388kg at £935, Tempo producer Charolais 382kg at £920, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 578kg at £1,295, Irvinestown producer Charolais 528kg at £1,155, Enniskillen producer Charolais 592kg at £1,295, Flouceourt producer Charolais 538kg at £1,165, Macken producer Limousin 512kg at £1,100 and Clabby producer Limousin 542kg at £1,165.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,065 paid for a 420kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £970 paid for a 430kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £970, 290kg Limousin heifer at £670, 350kg Charolais heifer at £805, Garrison producer 326kg Charolais heifer at £755, 357kg Charolais heifer at £770, 378kg Charolais bull at £895, Belcoo producer 261kg Charolais bull at £895, 345kg Charolais bull at £840, 244kg Charolais bull at £695, 361kg Charolais steer at £915, 309kg Charolais steer at £800, 254kg Limousin bull at £665, Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais heifer at £900, 337kg Charolais bull at £910, 420kg Charolais bull at £1,065, 425kg Charolais bull at £930, 365kg Charolais bull at £955, 381kg Charolais bull at £1,040, Irvinestown producer 335kg Limousin heifer at £795, 333kg Limousin heifer at £875, 401kg Charolais steer at £980, 330kg Charolais heifer at £770, Kinawley producer 306kg Charolais steer at £885, 341kg Charolais steer at £880, 230kg Charolais steer at £770, 290kg Charolais heifer at £730, Newtownbutler producer 247kg Charolais bull at £745, 258kg Charolais heifer at £695, 349kg Limousin bull at £780, Kesh producer 242kg Charolais bull at £705, 208kg Charolais bull at £858, 194kg Charolais heifer at £450, 238kg Charolais bull at £715, Florencecourt producer 355kg Charolais steer at £980, 325kg Charolais steer at £930, 370kg Charolais heifer at £870, 340kg Charolais heifer at £825, 415kg Charolais heifer at £940, 335kg Charolais heifer at £825, 360kg Charolais heifer at £860, 396kg at £Charolais bull at £895 and Rosslea producer 396kg Charolais bull at £895, 440kg Charolais bull at £925, 360k Charolais bull at £870, 370kg Charolais heifer at £865.

CALVES

Springfeild producer Charolais bull at £395, Charolais bull at £320, Charolais bull at £275, Trillick producer Charolais bull at £355, Simmental bull at £320, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £305, Irvinestown producer Hereford heifer at £290 and Bellanleck producer Hereford bull at £285, Hereford bull at £260.

SUCKLER COWS

Armagh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,870, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,830, Limousin cow with bull at £160, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,540, Fintona producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,450, Simmental cow with bull at £1,420.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 220ppk paid for a 545kg Charolais at £1,200, while medium weights sold from 192-230ppk paid for a 515kg Charolais at £1,180, wile light weights sold from 195-231ppk paid for a 370 kg Charolais at £860.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 545kg at £1,200, Charolais 570kg at £1,185, Florencecourt producer Charolais 515kg at £1,180, Brookeborough producer Charolais 500kg at £1,120, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 515kg at £1,155, Charolais 500lg at £1,075, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 520kg at £1,145, Charolais 540kg at £1,165 and Tempo producer Charolais 520kg at £1,155.

Fat cows

Cows to £1,430 at Enniskillen fat cows. Forward lots sold from 183ppk paid for a 590g Charolais at £1,080 and a top of £1430, others from 192ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £935, Friesian bulls at £1350 and fre cow 72-121ppk paid for a 570kg Friesian at £695. Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Charolais 680kg at £1,025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Garrison producer Charolais 740kg at £1,135 and Lisnaskea producer Simmental 960kg at £1,430.