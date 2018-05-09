2018 Premier Pony Series gets underway at the Meadows

A busy weekend was had at The Meadows recently with the Premier Pony Series kicking off at the Oxford Island Embankment centre.

Saturday, April 28, saw the first leg in Ulster of the new ‘Future Champions Series’. In the 128 Under 10’s qualifier it was Mullingar native, Alanna Fagan with her very reliable Derraveragh Two Tone that stopped the clock in the fastest time to secure the first red ribbon of the day.

Aine Shortall riding Toorboy Tommy, winners of the 128 Coolmore Stud Pony Premier

‘Toorboy Tommy’ owned by Anne Derwin was in fine form during the 128 1m qualifier and after some quick footwork stayed ahead of the competition for the win.

In the 138 qualifier it was Claire Hughes’ Coppenagh Celtic Rebel who won the class with her daughter, Isobel in the driving seat.

Winning the 148 Future Champions qualifier was Ryan Sweetnam, who took the win with Coolmore Showjumping’s Blessington Grange Mist, stopping the clock ahead of Anita Duffy’s Tirconiall Bluebell.

Sunday 29th saw the turn of the Premier ponies, as The Meadows played host to the first of the Coolmore Stud sponsored events.

The 128 ponies dominated the day, with many displays of talent. In the Under 10’s section many of the combinations recording a faultless round in the first round. 17 combinations made it through to the second round of the three round competition, however not to be unnerved by British course designer, Mark McGowan, 12 of these went onto round three, the Jump Off.

After a quick course change, it was time for the 128 1.10m Pony Premier, sponsored by Coolmore Stud, again after going three gruelling rounds, seven combinations made it to the jump off. Stopping the clock in 31.26 was Aine Shortall with Anne Derwin’s Toorboy Tommy’.

Winning the 138 1.20m, ‘Sligo Lux To Queeney’ owned by Coolmore Showjumping and rode by Rhys Williams stopped the clock after a fantastic round in 32.89, who took the winning rosette ahead of Aine Shortall with ‘Ruby Brown’ just a few seconds behind.

The 148 1.30m, not only was the first leg of the 2018 Pony Premier Tour but was also part of the International Viewing weekend. Under the watchful eye of selector and HSI Pony Chef d’equipe Gary Marshall. Only one rider out of 28 made it through without penalty. Remaining faultless in a very technical course, which tested both pony and athlete to the max, it was Orla Duffy who was the deserved winner of the 148 Premier title.

RESULTS

28 April 2018

128 Under 10 85cms (Future Champions Series Qual) - 1, Robert Fagan’s Derraveragh Two Tone (Alanna Fagan); 2, Dale Adams’s Killaloe Gypsy (Lauren Adams); 3, Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly); 4, Robert Fagan’s Little Bob (Alanna Fagan); 5, Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Zara-Jane Kelly); 6, Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Charlotte McCracken).

128 1m (Future Champions Series Qual) - 1, Ann Derwin’s Toorboy Tommy (Aine Shortall); 2, Powers Equine’s Sasha ( HPA ) (Ellen Power); 3, Anita Duffy’s Mickybo (Senan Reape); 4, Coolmore Showjumping’s Murphy Spartacus (Alice Wachman); 5, Ann Derwin’s Buachaill Baire (Aine Shortall); 6, Andrew Dunlop’s Barrera Star Attraction (OS) (Jenny Dunlop).

138 1.10m (Future Champions Series Qual) - 1, Clare Hughes’s Coppenagh Celtic Rebel (Isobel Hughes Kennedy); 2, Foleys Ponys’s Top Silvio Hastak (Max Foley); 3, Dale Adams’s Dunlewey Redshank (Maisie Adams); 4, Barra Sweetnam’s Ferrari (Bel) (Ryan Sweetnam); 5, Christina Brown’s Cartron Lad (Laura Brown); 6, Karen Mc Fadden’s Drumlin Lady (Cara Mc fadden ).

148 1.20m (Future Champions Series Qual) - 1, Coolmore Showjumping’s Blessington Grange Mist (Ryan Sweetnam); 2, Anita Duffy’s Tirconaill Bluebell (Orla Duffy); 3, Dave Quigley’s Seamus II (Ella Quigley); 4, Foleys Ponys’s Pumkins Pondi (Max Foley); 5, Andrew Thompson’s Sligo Little James (Ellen Thompson); 6, Andrew Thompson’s Trendy Blue (Ellen Thompson).

128 50cms Walter Reape Newcomers League - Divided between Roisin Cathcart’s Ballymacooda Jack (Sophie Cathcart), Katheryne McCracken’s Billy Frazer (Elizabeth McCracken), Janet Currie’s Curolea Rosi (Rebecca Coulter), Angela Maguire’s Manny (Lexie Maguire), Janette Baxter’s Strawberry Starburst (Shannon Cairns).

128 60cms - Divided between Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Eunan Kelly), Roisin Cathcart’s Ballymacooda Jack (Sophie Cathcart), Janet Currie’s Curolea Rosi (Rebecca Coulter), Christine Wilcock’s Drumcaughey Lucky (Matthew Dylan Wilcock), Linda Courtney’s LCC Scrum Didly Umptious (James Courtney-Cadam), Ronan McLaughlin’s Rashers And Sausages (Sarah Mclaughlin), Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Sarah McLaughlin).

128 70cms - Divided between Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill), Sarah Doherty’s Blaenpentir Royal Coin (Oliver Doherty), Roy Ruddy’s chester (Sienna Dalzell), Christine Wilcock’s Solar Eclipse (HPA) (Matthew Dylan Wilcock), Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Sarah Mclaughlin), Lisa Smith’s Top Spot (Tia Smith), Kenneth Rush’s Waterborn Cariad (Ben Walsh).

128 80cms - Divided between Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson), Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Wadacre winnie the pooh (Ben Walsh).

128 90cms - 1, Valerie Gateau’s Sweet Lily (CPBS) (Jack Conlon Gateau); 2, Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson); 3, Lisa Smith ‘s Knockmenagh Rocco (Tia Smith); 4, Clare Sloan’s Mosstown Little Dun (Eva Sloan); 5, Jonathan Reape’s F.L.S Chester (Paddy Reape); 6, Jonathan Reape’s Little Miss Millie (Senan Reape).

138 90cms - Divided between Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson), Jane Gibbons’s Mayfield Celebration (Stephen Gibbons), Jane Gibbons’s Mayfield Welfenkrone (Stephen Gibbons), Karen Mc Fadden’s Orfelia VD Bisschop (Conor Harris), Laura Hogg’s Sam’s Secret (Bradie Hogg).

138 1m - 1, Ronan McLaughlin ‘s Mentos Lara (Ben Walsh); 2, Jane Clarke’s Mulvin Rollover (Maeve Clarke); 3, Karen McFadden’s Orfelia VD Bisschop (Conor Harris); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson); 5, Jane Gibbons’s The Hilly Billy (Stephen Gibbons); 6, Karen Mc Fadden’s Mr Dougherty (Cormac Taggart).

148 90cms - Divided between Ray McLaughlin’s Ashbrook Woodcock (Conor McLaughlin), Barra Sweetnam’s Ballinvoskig Joey (Ryan Sweetnam), Nigel Crowe’s Derrylough Hugo (hallie crowe), rosemary clements’s Derryvane Belle (Alana Roulston), Katie Park’s Indie Sahara (Mollie Park), Amanda Hodge’s Monroe Star (Rocco Cairns), Ashline Kelly’s Sparkling Miss Pixielix (Alaina Kelly).

148 1m - Divided between Ray McLaughlin’s Ashbrook Woodcock (Conor McLaughlin), Paul McAufield’s Brackhowney Blossom (Angela McAufield), Nigel Crowe’s Derrylough Hugo (hallie crowe), rosemary clements’s Derryvane Belle (Alana Roulston), Sarah McLean’s Kiltiernan Bell (Katy McLean), Linda Courtney’s LCC Westmount Mirah’s Star (Annie Courtney-Cadam), Colin Thompson’s Simply Dun (Victoria Thompson).

148 1.10m - 1, Carmel King’s Attyrory Clover Lilly (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 2, Shane McCauley’s Sparkling Apache Gold (Amy-Leigh McCauley); 3, Anita Duffy’s Sunny Jr (Orla Duffy); 4, Anita Duffy’s Boston Burgler (Orla Duffy); 5, Aidan Kavanagh’s Clonmoyle Cowboy (Aidan Kavanagh); 6, Stephen Moore’s Glenarousk Flash Bandit (Jessica Moore).

29th April 2018

128 U10 90cms Coolmore Stud Pony Premier - 1, Jim Derwin’s Dawn’s Little Princess (James Derwin); 2, Dale Adams’s Dimples Dilema (Lauren Adams); 3, Jim Derwin’s Ballyknock Master Roan (James Derwin); 4, Martin Kelly’s Ballyglunin Girl (IHR) (Zara-Jane Kelly); 5, Jim Derwin’s Little Rock Hip Hop (James Derwin); 6, Valerie Gateau’s Tyrrellspass Mademoiselle (Irl) (Charlotte McCracken).

128 Coolmore Stud Pony Premier - 1, Ann Derwin’s Toorboy Tommy (Aine Shortall); 2, Miguel Bravo’s Millfield Duke (Marta Hughes Bravo); 3, Paula Williams’s Lakefield Stormy (Coen Williams); 4, Valerie Gateau’s Blaengwen Kato Star (GBR) (Jack Conlon Gateau); 5, Coolmore Showjumping’s Little Jack Spratt (Alice Wachman); 6, Powers Equine’s Kiltormer Ruby (Ellen Power).

138 Coolmore Stud Pony Premier - 1, Coolmore Showjumping’s Sligo Lux To Queeney (Rhys Williams); 2, Ann Derwin’s Ruby Brown (Aine Shortall); 3, Jean Finney’s Dolly du Carel (Alex Finney); 4, Maeve McEvoy’s Glenford Clausa (CPBS) (Niamh McEvoy); 5, Jean Finney’s Coltstown Dun Cruiser (Alex Finney); 6, Foleys Ponys’s Mayfly Green Peter (Max Foley).

148 Coolmore Stud Pony Premier - 1, Anita Duffy’s Atlanta (KWPN) (Orla Duffy); 2, Foley Ponys’ Pumkins Pondi (Max Foley); 3, Clive Swindle’s Cul Ban Mistress (Francis Derwin); 4, Powers Equine’s Ghost Rider (Katie Power); 5, Benny Lee’s Bobby Dawn (Jarlath Lee); 6, Paddy Sweeney’s Sweet Renees Girl (Robyn Moran).

148 Allianz Starfinder - 1, Patrick Finn’s Kilcummin Cruise (Ryan Sweetnam); 2, Rachel Sheridan’s Oatfield Rosie (Robyn Fagan); 3, Alan Ivan McCoosh’s MSH First Choice (Trudie Hermione McCoosh); 4, Cariad McAlpine’s Drumcashel Little Legend (Hugo Mcalpine); 5, Miguel Bravo’s HHS Mustang Sally (John McEntee); 6, Dermot Walsh’s Meddlesome Myrtle (Emma Walsh).

128 60cms - Divided between Lynn Caskey’s Aughmore Dante (Zoe Caskey), Katheryne McCracken’s Billy Frazer (Elizabeth McCracken), Shane Dalton’s Knockmullen Dancer (Leon Van Cauwenberge), Linda Courtney’s LCC Scrum Didly Umptious (James Courtney-Cadam), Angela Maguire’s Manny (Lexie Maguire), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah Mclaughlin), Lynn Caskey’s Smokegun (Zoe Caskey).

128 70cms (inc Nat Discovery Over 8/ Under 10) - Divided between John Doherty’s Ardtole Pollyanna (Therese Doherty), Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill), Katheryne McCracken’s Billy Frazer (Charlotte McCracken), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Sophia Bingham), Janette Baxter’s Greenfield Mayflower (Jessica Baxter), Gabriel Tunney’s Horizon Star (Lily Tunney), Shane Dalton’s Knockmullen Dancer (Leon Van Cauwenberge), Linda Courtney’s LCC Scrum Didly Umptious (James Courtney-Cadam), Ashley Bingham’s Little Prince Caspian (Sophia Bingham), Gillian Kerr’s Pepsi Mac (Alexandra Kerr), Lisa Smith’s Top Spot (Tia Smith), Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Caitlin Kelly).

128 80cms (inc Gateau Young Pony Series 128 4/5yo) - Divided between Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly), Stephen Moore’s Bertie Bassett VI (Adam Adair), Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Caitlin Kelly), Roy Ruddy’s chester (Sienna Dalzell), John Black’s Chocolat II (Erin Mathieson), Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney), Gillian Kerr’s Pepsi Mac (Alexandra Kerr), Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah Mclaughlin), Briony Murphy’s Rough Diamond (Darragh Murphy), Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson), Michael Rice’s Scarletts Cromwell (Mary-Kate Rice), Christine Wilcock’s Solar Eclipse (HPA) (Matthew Dylan Wilcock), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter).

128 90cms (inc Gateau Young Pony Series 128 6/7yo) - 1, Jane Gibbons’s Mayfield Firefly (Stephen Gibbons); 2, Valerie Gateau’s Sweet Lily (CPBS) (Jack Conlon Gateau); 3, Clare Hughes’s Lisboy Mini Magic (Chloe Hughes Kennedy); 4, Tracy Kelly’s Newhaven Sophia (Zara-Jane Kelly); 5, Jane Clarke’s Essenar Eaney Meaney (Maeve Clarke); 6, Foleys Ponys’s Renkum Silver Light (Katie McEntee).

128 1m - 1, Anita Duffy’s Mickybo (Senan Reape); 2, Foleys Ponys’ Renkum Silver Light (Katie McEntee); 3, Jonathan Reape’s Valor (Senan Reape); 4, Jonathan Reape’s Little Miss Millie (Senan Reape); 5, Joanne Morton’s Tynnan Tuttle Pip (Peter Morton); 6, Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Zara-Jane Kelly).

138 80cms - Divided between Briony Murphy’s Among Angels (Darragh Murphy), Sorcha Fitzpatrick’s Dalways Counting Daisies (Niamh Fitzpatrick), rosemary clements’s Derryvane Gale (Billie-Jean Lynch), Pam Moore’s Flying Paddy (Kym Moore), Gwen Garrett’s Moonlit Cassiopeia (Lucy Morton), Briony Murphy’s Razorlite (Darragh Murphy).

138 90cms (inc Gateau Young Pony Series 4/5 yo) - Divided between Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Truffles (Billie-Jean Lynch), Nicola Burns’s Flap Jack Flyer (Emma Burns), Cali O’Donnell’s Gaulstown Lady Bishop (Calum McVeigh), Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson), Caroline Gaston’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Emma Taylor), Briony Murphy’s Lady Zee (Darragh Murphy), Orla Harris’s Lenamore Lena (Conor Harris), Jane Gibbons’s Mayfield Welfenkrone (Stephen Gibbons), Gwen Garrett’s Moonlit Cassiopeia (Lucy Morton).

138 1m (inc Gateau Young Pony Series 6&7 YO) - 1, Orla Harris’s Lenamore Lena (Conor Harris); 2, Caroline Gaston’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Emma Taylor); 3, Lisa Torrens’s Bobby Lee (Dylan Harry Torrens); 4, Jane Gibbons’s The Hilly Billy (Stephen Gibbons); 5, Jane Clarke’s Mulvin Rollover (Maeve Clarke); 6, John McSweeney’s Harbour Prince (Ryan Sweetnam).

138 1.10m - 1, Glenda McBride’s Tynan Espresso (Lucy Morton); 2, John McSweeney’s Harbour Prince (Ryan Sweetnam); 3, Tim Brennan’s Latoons Full Back (Timmy Brennan); 4, Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Truffles (Billie-Jean Lynch); 5, Caroline Gibson’s Shenandoah Sadie (Annie Gibson); 6, Clare Hughes’s Coppenagh Celtic Rebel (Isobel Hughes Kennedy).

148 90cms - Divided between Barra Sweetnam’s Ballinvoskig Joey (Ryan Sweetnam), Nicola Burns’s Coolys Clover Mint (Zara Burns), Nigel Crowe’s Derrylough Hugo (Hallie Crowe), Andrew Thompson’s Eyre Diva Dior (Ellen Thompson).

148 1m (inc Gateau Young Pony Series 148 4/5yo) - Divided between Christina Brown’s Ballinamurra Josh (Jodie Creighton), Barra Sweetnam’s Ballinvoskig Joey (Ryan Sweetnam), Anne Torrens’s Bellindene Fagin (Jennifer Torrens), Paul McAufield’s Brackhowney Blossom (Angela McAufield), Paul Treanor’s Corbeagh Samba (Aoibha Treanor), Nigel Crowe’s Derrylough Hugo (hallie crowe), rosemary clements’s Derryvane Belle (Alana Roulston), Clare Hughes’s Fleur J & F (Seamus Hughes Kennedy), Maureen Brown’s Jimmy Thunderstruck (Noah Brown), Michael Doherty’s mc dappled dream (Clara Doherty), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh kelly), Patricia Mc Court’s Paint Box (Alfie Adair), Elaine Douglas ‘s Rock Melody (LHI) (Ellen Douglas), Catherine Maguire’s Simon Said (HSI) (Clara Maguire).

148 1.10m (Inc Gateau Young Pony Series 6&7 YO) - 1, Anita Duffy’s Sunny Jr (Orla Duffy); 2, Carmel King’s Attyrory Clover Lilly (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 3, Gillian Creighton’s Jacksonville B (Jodie Creighton); 4, Gillian Creighton’s Tick The Box (Jodie Creighton); 5, Barra Sweetnam’s Perseus Spartacus (Ryan Sweetnam); 6, Valerie Charlton’s Dexter Leam Prancer (Ava Shortall).

148 1.20m - 1, Aidan Kavanagh’s Clonmoyle Cowboy (Aidan Kavanagh); 2, Stephen Moore’s Madges Lane Larry (jessica moore); 3, Dave Quigley’s Seamus II (Ella Quigley); 4, Terry Johnston’s My Gypsy Rose (Charlotte Harding); 5, Linda Courtney’s Hurricane Spartacus (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 6, Thomas Slater’s Ballykeelaune Euro (Hannah Marie Slater).