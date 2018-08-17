Accolades abound at Vesey Lodge

The pristinely beautiful setting of Vesey Lodge was the venue for the latest Northern Region event, which saw maximum numbers avail of the magnificent courses designed by Adam Stevenson in association with Noel Fitzpatrick, writes Dora Beacom.

Noel’s long hours and attention to detail won accolades from many of those attending who were fulsome in their praise for the fabulously well presented and decorated fences.

The event had been awarded a leg of the ISH Eventing Series for Young Horses and judges were very complimentary of the standard participating.

Jessica McIntyre had a great win in the O/CNC1* class with her Sergeant Pepper gelding, Sergeant Kiki, finishing marginally ahead of Steven Smith rising Terry Johnston’s ten year old Porsch gelding, Hi Happy Harry who was one of just two to finish inside time.

Donnaghmede man, John Gavin, was victorious in the heavily subscribed CNC1* class with Toome Ramiro Pippin, a seven year old Ramiro B mare who were runners up at Ballindennisk last month. This time round they had a one-point margin over second placed Trevor Smith on the lovely seven-year-old skewbald gelding, A Hint of Red.

Two of our visiting Southern riders took the top two spots in the Baileys Horse Feeds CNCJ1* class. Emily McQuade took centre stage with Katie McQuade’s Bright Side, which compensated for the disappointing elimination on their last outing at Kilguilkey. Following almost six points behind was Co Westmeath rider, Megan O’Leary and Silver Brog who had also suffered elimination on their last appearance at Camphire.

Lucy Johnston and the fabulous pony, Tynan Mist, topped the leaderboard in the CNCP2* class, almost two points clear of Katie McKee and Fair Lad.

The indomitable duo of Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis clocked up their twelfth victory since taking over the ride of the Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan gelding last year – ten of those at Amateur 1* level. However, the prize for the most delighted competitor definitely went to Hazel Hilland and Lisbane Butterfly who were runners up on just their second outing in this very competitive class.

The ISH 6 Year Old class was won by Stephen McAvinchey on his Lux Z mare, Newtownbarry Lucky Star who added just a few time faults to his first phase mark to finish almost eight points ahead of Daisy Duggan and Renkum Lad. Daisy also took third spot with Kilcandra Orestus.

Sarah Ennis dominated the ISH 5 Year old class, winning with Derek McConnell’s Ricardo Z gelding, Derroon Diplomat and taking second with Stellor Quick Change, her own Olympic Lux gelding. She also picked up fifth with a Michael Ryan bred mare, Holly Gift, also by Olympic Lux.

The EI100 class saw Steven Smith rise to the fore with Kate Keenan’s Ardkyle Je T’aime, a six year old mare by Je T’aime Flamenco who was enjoying just her second outing of her eventing career to finish on her amazing dressage score of nineteen.

Tucking in behind was Chloe Rooney with Jaydious Apollo.

Alexa Grudgings had a super run in the EI 100 Amateur class, taking the win on her sister’s mare, Emelia Van Erpekom. Alexa finished on the same penalty points as Holly McClenaghan with Blacklaw Pelorus but was closer to the optimum time.

Eighteen year old Dundonald girl, Katie O’Reilly, secured her first win in the EI 100 Junior class with Indian Dreamer, finishing almost three points clear of Kate Shields and Melody Maker who added just a fraction of a time penalty to her first two phases.

Ellie Parkhill returned to her winning ways in the EI100P class with Alland Mac U No, just ahead of Ellen Douglas with Rock Melody. This combination has created an enviable record of never being out of the top three since the start of the season.

It was lovely to see Kathryn Marshall back on the podium again in the EI 90 Amateur class where she climbed three places from dressage to take the win with Aristocrat, fractionally ahead of Christina Turley and Ann’s Bob.

Janie Cairns gave a brilliant account of herself in the 4-Year-Old ISH class on board Sharon Kelly’s Kiltroms Golden Zed who added just 0.4 time penalties to her flatwork mark. Rebecca Dunlea took second place with Clonguish Berjo.

Amanda Goldsbury from the Michael McNally yard took top spot in the EI 90 class on her own five year old mare, Spotify, who finished on their impressive dressage score just slightly ahead of the equally impressive David O’Connor and House Elf who had his lucky mascot with him, daughter Rose who was just out of hospital and in super form. Keep well Rose xx

Pony Club members put on an impressive display in the EI 90P class, taking three of the top six placings.

Victory went to Mark Eames on his mother’s grey gelding, Enfield Shadow who had a clean sheet across both jumping phases. Tom Rowlatt-McCormick occupied the runner up spot on Elizabeth McMillan’s seven-year-old Devlish Cavalier’s Girl. Elizabeth had been a busy lady herself as a dressage scribe for the day.

Sincere thanks go to Ian and Alison Wilson for the use of their fabulous venue, which was resplendent in the sunshine.

Thanks to Noel Fitzpatrick for all his hard work and patience with the finer details.

Thanks also, as always, to the amazing team of volunteers who are so generous with their time and expertise to allow the events to run.

Full results

O/CNC1*: 1. Jessica McIntyre, Sergeant Kiki; 2. Steven Smith, Hi Happy Harry; 3. Correna Bowe, Cooley Blue Flame; 4. Steven Smith, Ballyward; 5. Victoria Clarke, Red Curacao; 6. William Mackie, Carneyhaugh Conquistador.

CNC1*: 1. John Gavin, Toome Ramiro Pippin; 2. Trevor Smith, A Hint of Red; 3. Steven Smith, Newferry Jagenmeister; 4. Catherine Robinson, Excalibur; 5. Orlagh Kelly, Elsarco; 6. Louise Duffy, Striking Accord.

CNCJ1*: 1. Emily McQuade, Bright Side; 2. Megan O’Leary, Silver Brog; 3. Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio; 4. Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash; 5. Katherine O’Hare, Keonan Hero; 6. Patrick Eames, Meko.

CNC1* 6 YO: 1. Stephen McAvinchey, Newtownbarry Lucky Star; 2. Daisy Duggan, Renkum Lad; 3. Daisy Duggan, Kilcandra Orestus; 4. Katie O’Sullivan, Cooley Now or Never; 5. Jonathan Steele, R Wee Builder; 6. Emma Kennedy, Eromenom JJ.

CNCP2*: 1. Lucy Johnston, Tynan Mist; 2. Katie McKee, Fair Lad; 3. Sadie Keogh, Phoenix Firefly; 4. Sadie Keogh, Small Print.

CNC1* Amateur: 1. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 2. Hazel Hilland, Lisbane Butterfly; 3. Holly McClenaghan, Miranda; 4. Emily Morris, Florida Bud; 5. Kate Latimer, Ardnaglass Choco; 6. Aoibheann Morgan, Hey Aussie.

EI 100 5 YO: 1. Sarah Ennis, Derroon Diplomat; 2. Sarah Ennis, Stellor Quick Change; 3. Emma Jackson, Master Fuerst; 4. Michael McNally, Arkan Babe; 5. Sarah Ennis, Holy Gift; 6. Emily Corbett, Rockfall.

EI 100: 1. Steven Smith, Ardkyle Je T’Aime; 2. Chloe Rooney, Jaydious Apollo; 3. Trevor Smith, Luxey; 4. Steven Smith, Handsome Starr; 5. Lucy Lamont, Daunting Melody; 6. Fiona Fitzgibbon, kilcoltrim Dora

EI 100J: 1. Katie O’Reilly, Indian Dreamer; 2. Katherine Shields, Melody Maker; 3. Charlotte Leslie, Na Marcaigh Star; 4. Hannah Morrow, My Good Thyne Girl; 5. Rose de Montmorency, Rickamore Notion; 6. Cathal Mitchell, Vigo Sunlight.

EI 100 Amateur: 1. Alexa Grudgings, Emilia Van Erpekom; 2. Holly McClenaghan, Blacklaw Peloris; 3. Wendy Seymour, Carrick Diamond Lilly; 4. Sarah Irvine, City Vintage; 5. Mimi Falb, Dream Master; 6. Scott McIvor, Sport of Kings.

EI 100 P: 1. Ellie parkhill, Alland Mac u No; 2. Ellen douglas, Rock Melody; 3. Katie McKee, OMS Dark Prospect; 4. Amy Tubman, Corha Delight.

EI90 Amateur: 1. Kathryn Marshall, Aristocrat; 2. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob; 3. Ellen Graham, Lisfuncheon Chinook; 4. Sarah Kee, Nonavic Kismet; 5. Shane Belton, Hold Up Clover; 6. Morgan Hirst, Sumas El Greco.

EI90 4 YO: 1. Janie Cairns, Kiltroms Golden Z; 2. Rebecca Dunlea, Clonguish Berjo; 3. Alan Keoghan, Lockside Lady; 4. Jo Andrews, Ballytarsna Colonel LE; 5. Alan Keoghan, Cogans Shauna; 6. Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa

EI 90: 1. Amanda Goldsbury, Spotify; 2. David O’Connor, House Elf; 3. Michael McNally, Boris de Blae; 4. Sarah Ennis, Hollys Ivy; 5. Lucy Hanna, Rock Storm; 6. Camilla Manningham-Buller, The Dealer.

EI 90P: 1. Mark Eames, Enfield Shadow; 2. Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, Devlish Cavalier’s Girl; 3. Jodie o’Leary, Gilobrien Prince; 4. Anna White, Jimmy Thunderstruck; 5. Darragh Hanlon, Cashelbay Native; 6. Sarah O’Shea, CHE Esmeralda.