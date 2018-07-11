Alexander Butler comes out on top in Omagh

Meath’s Alexander Butler and the James Egan-owned gelding Eldorado have taken victory in Saturday’s fourth round of the TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series at Omagh Show in Co Tyrone.

Eleven of the 23 starters managed to jump clear in the first round to set up a very competitive jump-off, where Butler and the nine-year-old Eldorado produced the fastest clear against the clock in 32.69 seconds.

They had just under a second in hand over Tipperary’s Darragh Ryan and Rincoola Rua who finished as runners-up in 33.62, while former World Champion Dermot Lennon finished third with MJM Persuit (35.01).

Mayo young rider Jake Hunter guided Cento Blue to a fourth place finish, ahead of Waterford’s Tholm Keane in fifth with BMH Big Time and Canada’s Rebecca McGoldrick who completed the top six with Fleur IV.

The 2018 TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series boasts an overall prize fund of €105,000, with the next round of action taking place at Tattersalls in Co Meath on July 22nd.