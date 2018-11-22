Award is ‘icing on the cake’ for Kathryn

At the annual awards dinner of the Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association in Athlone, Kathryn Knox (pictured)and Braeview Codega were presented with the award for being the “All Ireland Performance Irish Draught Horse of the Year”.

Braeview Codega had a successful season winning 19 Championships/Reserve Championships with the highlights being Champion Performance Irish Draught at Balmoral, Working Hunter Champion at Armagh Agriculture Show, Champion Working Hunter and Reserve Show Hunter Champion at County Antrim Agricultural Show, Champion Home Produced Working Hunter Horse at Northern Ireland Festival and League winner of the Carrick Cottage Ridden Irish Draught Challenge.

This award was made even more special due to the fact Kathryn suffered form three spinal fractures last season due to a riding accident. After her accident Kathryn was unsure whether she would ride again, but through the support of her friends and family she started back riding again in February this year.

To return to competition Kathryn endured endless months in the gym and attending weekly physiotherapist sessions to rebuild fitness and improve her movement.

At the beginning when Kathryn started back riding she could only ride for about 10 minutes before her muscles were sore and fatigued, but Kathryn being determined and trained hard as she was keen to return competition as soon as possible.

The results that Kathryn and Braeview Codega achieved this season have exceeded their expectations and Kathryn says that winning this award “is the icing on the cake for a fabulous year”.