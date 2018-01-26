Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing off to flying start

The very popular Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League run by Eventing Ireland’s Northern Region in association with The Meadows Equestrian Centre got underway at the weekend with a very generous £1000 sponsorship from Baileys Horse Feeds.

Although many regions were badly affected by heavy snow and frost, it did not deter the determined competitors who started to arrive at the venue just after 8am.

Laura King riding Bella, winners of the Pre-Novice Dressage

Whilst some had to cancel, it was certainly a very busy day with over almost 70 dressage tests ridden and 200 who show jumped and went cross country.

Ground conditions at The Meadows were perfect as staff had been in action from early to ensure that all signs of frost had been eradicated well ahead of the 9am prompt start. The dressage arenas were particularly attractive and nicely presented with colourful floral arrangements, much to the bewilderment of some of the four legged friends.

Large entries in the Intro dressage meant a class division and the two combinations which most impressed the very hard working judge, Emma Hobson, were Jon Champion with Orbie and Ellie Dickson on Pinecroft Ghost. Jon finished one point clear of Nicky Nesbitt with The Spymaster while Ellie had just under a two second margin on Gemma Chambers with her new mount, Diamond Mountain.

Top honours in the Pre Novice class were taken by Laura King on Bella who came in one point clear of second placed Tori Dixon on Arnie. The Tullymurry/Hazeldene contingent occupied the next three spots.

Meanwhile, victory in the Novice class went to the accomplished duo of Denis Currie and his thirteen year old Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan gelding, Arodstown Aramis with a delighted Lucca Stubington slotting into second place with Quingenti.

Katie Riley and the seasoned Biscuit took top spot in the Intermediate class with Emily Corbett and Kermit picking up second place.

The show jumping results do not bear testament to the entries as many combinations suffered from the dreaded ‘four faultitis’ but there was general consensus that a great education had been gained as horses and ponies experienced a superb selection of coloured poles and fillers.

The brand new cross country arena was filled with a fabulous selection of fences which gave competitors plenty to think about and provided a very valuable schooling opportunity at this stage of the year.

The Flexi Eventing continues every Saturday until 3 March with points being awarded for performance and attendance.

This is open to everyone and, as the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines.

Showjumping and cross country entries are taken on the day but dressage must be pre-entered with Dora on 07876 758 979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 6pm each Wednesday.

Results

Dressage

Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’- BE90 Test 91 – Judge: Emma Hobson

1. Jon Champion, Orbie; 2. Nicky Nesbitt, The Spymaster; 3= Ellen Douglas, Rock Melody & Laura McKay, Honeyhill Caramel; 5. Abby Cummiskey, Dusty; 6. Amandah O’Connor, Glenmore Miss Mirah.

Arena 1 – Intro ‘B’- BE90 Test 91 – Judge: Emma Hobson: 1. Ellie Dickson, Pinecroft Ghost; 2. Gemma Chambers, Diamond Mountain; 3. Helen Cunningham, Lassban La Vista; 4. Toby Fynn, Archie; 5= Sophie Bennett, Colour Code Chinook, Caoimhe Crozier, Banjo, Emily Corbett, Vinnie.

Arena 2 – Pre Novice- BE100 Test 101 – Judge: Martina McKinley: 1. Laura King, Bella; 2. Tori Dixon, Arnie; 3. Elaine O’Connor, Dobbie; 4. Andrew Napier, Margie Mac; 5. David O’Connor, Ghost; 6. Sadie Henry, Drumagally M

Arena 3 – Novice – BE110 – Judge: Janet Hall: 1. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 2= Lucca Stubington, Quingenti & Jill Hobson, Harriet; 4, Laura King, Bella; 5, Orlagh Kelly, Elsarco; 6, Justine Harding, Charissma.

Arena 3 – Intermediate – BE115 – Judge: Janet Hall: 1. Katie Riley, Biscuit; 2. Emily Corbett, Kermit; 3. Ben Rowlatt-McCormick, MJI Cabernet; 4. Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India; 5. Ruth Robinson, Bumble Bee Orchid; 6. Ben Rowlatt-McCormick, Mon Amie Alme

Showjumping

70cms (Double Clears): 1= Lucca Stubington, September Son, Katie Scott, Mystery Girl, Kathryn Henderson, Betty, Christopher McCartan, Frank, Sienna Dalzell, Chester, Maillaidh Magee, Dakota Cruise.

80cms (Double Clears): 1= Gareth Quinn, Thomas, Jenny Montgomery, Milford’s Lady, Felicity McConnell, Rickamore Sport, Nicky Corr, Milo

90cms (Double Clears): 1= Victoria Clarke, Embarcadero, Chelsea Topping, Libby, Ellie Dickson, Pinecroft Ghost, Hugo O’Neill, Jude, Hannah Thompson, Prince, Hannah Thompson, Lux, Caoimbhe Crozier, Banjo

1m (Double Clears): 1= Lucca Stubington, Quingenti, Una Mcsorley, Annie, Conor O’Hare, Bob, Danielle Kennedy, Lilly, Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash, Orlagh Kelly, Elsarco, Colin Halliday, Ferro, Lucy McIlroy, Major Black, Daryl Somerville, Paris, Clare Abbott, Spike, Troy Watson, Nightlife, Amandah O’Connor, Glenmore Miss Mirah, Terry Smith, Frankie, Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, James McEvoy, Abby Cummiskey, Dusty, Victoria Clarke, Smudge, Rebecca McGoldrick, Jenny, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass. 1.10m (Double Clears): 1= Ben Rowlatt- McCormick, MJI Cabernet, Katie Riley, Biscuit, Danielle Kennedy, Lilly, Victoria Clarke, Red Curacao, Jim Newsam, Welly, Jim Newsam, Handel, Nigel Lawson, Troy, Emily Corbett, Jack, Jessica Nelson, Murphy, Jim Newsam, Bentley, Tori Showkum, Cleo.

1.20m (Double Clears): 1= Tara Dixon, Kieran, Ruth Robinson, Bumble Bee Orchid, Jim Newsam, Murph, Emily Corbett, May.

Cross Country

80cms (Clear Round): 1= Nicky Nesbitt, The Spymaster, Lara Kelly, Drumcaughey Diamond, Kerry Gilmore, Shannon, Laura McDermott, Cognac, Jenny Montgomery, Milford’s Lady, Kate, Bingo, Claire Smith, Tilly, Jessica McConnell, Bella, Caroline Hunter, Indi, Sharon Jewhurst, Stella, Gail McIlroy, Ballyrolly

90cms (Clear Round): 1= Conor O’Hare, Bob, Alex Ogle, minstrel Pathfinder, Christine Hardy, Cruz, Chelsea Topping, Libby, Victoria Clarke, Embarcadero, Gemma Chambers, Diamond Mountain, Ellie Dickson, Pinecroft Ghost, Abby Cummiskey, Dusty, Helen Cunningham, Gabbie, Ellie Dickson, Pinecroft Bergamo, Hannah Thompson, Prince, Hannah Thompson, Lux, Hugo O’Neill, Jude, Ciara Collins, Vales Blue Flag Beach, Emily Corbett, Vinny, Alex Russell, Calum.

1m (Clear Round): 1= Lucy McIlroy, Major Black, Terry Smith, Frankie, Denise Kelly, Taipan, Troy Watson, Nightlife, David O’Connor, Ghost, Holly Boal, Bon Mahon Flash, Tara Dixon, Hawaii, Victoria Clarke, Bella, Victoria Clarke, Red Curacao, Gary Hylands, Cody, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, William, Jessica Nelson, Murphy.