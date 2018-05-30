Ballynahinch plays host to spectacular display of carriage driving from BDSNI

The 20th Annual BDSNI Ballynahinch Show (organised by the Northern Ireland Branch – British Driving Society) took place on Saturday at the Langley Road Recreation Grounds, Ballynahinch, commencing at 11am. The weather was superb and a good crowd of spectators enjoyed the sunshine and the event.

The judge chosen from the British Driving Society Panel of Judges was Mr. C. R. Jacobs (England), ring steward Neil Weir, show director Mervyn Ward, chairman Eugene Larkin stewards Paul King, Graham Smyth, David Newell, Johnny McAleenan, John Powell, Liz Kelly-Ward, commentator Jennifer Newell and Hon. Secretary Margaret Carlisle had a busy day.

The Show drive,sponsored by L & M Carriage Driving, was judged by Mr John Powell.

Thanks go to sponsors C. Agnew Recovery Services, F. P. McCann Quarries, and L & M Carriage Driving. The Championship winners were presented with Waterford Crystal sponsored by Margaret Carlisle.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Champion of ‘in hand class: ‘King James’ shown by James Cleland

Reserve Champion ‘Sir Percy’ owned by Joe Cleland

Champion Exercise Vehicles Wallace Shaw driving ‘Clarvalley Jewel’

Reserve Champion: John Weir Jnr. driving ‘Ringside Lucifer’

Hackney Horse/Pony driven to a Show Wagon: William Trimble ‘Heartland Advantage’

Reserve Champion Michael Hanlon ‘Wentworth Moonraker’

Champion Private Driving Classes: David Bailie driving Jonathan Carnduff’s ‘Zatinka M’ to a round back Laughton Gig.

Reserve Champion Ruth McCann driving George Cunningham’s ‘Wentworth Tiffany’ to a Mulliner Gig

RESULTS

Class (1) In Hand: James Cleland ‘King James’ from the Cleland Stables, Hannahstown; 2nd Joe Cleland ‘Sir Percy’; 3rd John Weir (Ballyclare) ‘Ringside Lucifer’; 4th John Weir Snr. ‘Rosehall Alexander’

Class (2) Novice Horse/Pony driven to a suitable vehicle won by Eddie Hetherington (Ballyclare) ‘Bishwell Force’; 2nd David Mathers (Banbridge) ‘Rosenalice Lady’

Class (3) Exercise Vehicles under 13.2 hands won by Wallace Shaw (Castlewellan) ‘Clarvalley Jewel’; 2nd Edwin Wylie driving Paul Trimble’s ‘Heartland Sun Dance’; 3rd Eddie Hetherington ‘Bishwell Force’; 4th Joanne McConnell (Rathfriland) ‘Moneygore Dapple’

Class (4) Exercise Vehicle over 13.2 hands won by John Weir driving ‘Ringside Lucifer’

Class (5) Single non-Hackney Type Horse (excluding Reg Welsh) driven to a suitable traditional type vehicle won by David Bailie driving ‘Zatinka M’ to a round back Laughton Gig owned by Jonathan Carnduff’s Stables, Millisle; 2nd David Mathers driving ‘Rosenalice Lady’ to a varnished gig.

Class (6) Single purebred Reg. Welsh section ABC or D to a traditional type vehicle won by Wallace Shaw driving ‘Clarvalley Jewel’ to a gig.

Class (7) Country Turnouts (any height) 1ST Robert Picken ‘Purfleet Golden Crest’ driven to a varnished Ralli Car: 2nd Laurence Murdock ‘Kate McCann’ to a varnished Governess Vehicle

Class (8) Single Hackney Type – any height - driven to a suitable traditional type Vehicle winner Ruth McCann driving George Cunnngham’s ‘Wentworth Tiffany’ to a Mulliner Gig.

Class (9) Hackney Horse over 14 hands driven to a Show Wagon won by Michael Hanlon (Co. Louth) driving ‘Wentworth Moonraker’; 2nd James Cleland ‘Glenshane Dandy’

Class (10) Hackney Pony under 14 hands William Trimble (Rathfriland) ‘Heartland Advantage’; 2nd Damien Sloan (Downpatrick) ‘Heartland Emo’

Class (11) Show Drive – sponsored by L & M Carriage Driving was judged by Mr. John Powell won by Robert Picken (Carrickfergus) driving ‘Purfleet Golden Crest’ to a four-wheel varnished Ralli Car; 2nd Laurence Murdock (Drumbo) driving ‘Kate McCann’ to a varnished governess vehicle. The winner - Robert Picken - was presented with the William Alexander Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup.

Class (12) Lady Whip (judged on the ability of the lady whip) was won by Karen Dalzell driving ‘Heartland Emo’ to a show wagon; 2nd Ruth McCann ‘Wentworth Tiffany’ to a Mulliner Gig; 3rd Jill Castles ‘Golden All Smiles’ to a gig.

Class (13) Light Trade won by John Weir Jnr, driving ‘Rosehall Alexander’ to a Butcher’s Cart; 2nd Robert Picken ‘Purfleet Golden Crest’ to a Harness Maker’s Vehicle.

Osborne Refrigerators BDS National Championships 2018 Qualifier for Single Non-hackney type Horse over 13.2 hands driven to a traditional type vehicle was David Bailie driving Jonathan Carnduff’s ‘Zatinka M’ to round Back Laughtpn Gig.

The chairman and office bearers of the Northern Ireland Branch-British Driving Society would like to thank all those who helped in any way to make the day successful.