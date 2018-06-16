Ballyward Grand Prix at Meadows EC

The weekend saw the second round of the Ballyward and SJI Ulster Region Summer League take place at the Meadows Equestrian Centre for their annual two day June Championship Show.

With her sister Lucy currently out in Weirden with the Irish Children on Horses team, young rider Abby Morton claimed a decisive win in the Ballyward Grand Prix with ‘Blueoak Yogi’, owned by her mother Joanne. The 8 year old bay gelding stopped the clock less than a second ahead of Conor McEneaney with Moonlite Cavalier.

In the 1.20m, the consistent ‘Amy B’ piloted by Emma Jackson held off the competition from Luke Campbell and Sarah Burns to stay ahead of the field.

The 1.10m in Arena 2 was a much tighter fought competition with the top three placings being within a second of each other and all taking less than 30 seconds to complete the course set by Alan Lynch. Topping the Podium was Hannah Agnew with Dee Barrett- Davis’, ‘Lady Thunder Van Het Rozenhof’ who stopped the clock in 29.25, ahead of Suzanne Posnett and her mare ‘Karmijn’.

Both the 90cms and 1m classes saw multiple double clear rounds being recorded,

Results

Saturday 2nd June 2018

90cms

- Divided between Markus Buser’s ARD Invincible (Beverly Irwin), Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense(Taryn McClurkin), Hannah Mc Glinchey ‘s Sonconcorde (Hannah Mc Glinchey ).

1m

- Divided between Noel Perry’s Ballynolin Pennee (Brian Smyth), Suzanne Posnett’s Billy Flare (Suzanne Posnett), Paul Diamond’s Bosscat (Paul Diamond), Beth Armstrong and Robert Thompson’s Carrickview Under Cover (Suzanne Posnett), Sarah McLean’s Diamond Obelix (Sarah McLean), Beth Cunningham’s Dream Debut (Beth Cunningham), Laura Keery’s Ferro Diamond (Laura Keery), Jane Clarke’s Glenpatrick Cool Guy (Jane Clarke), Lisa Corry’s Inishcruise (Lisa Corry), Diana Gibson’s Millview Cicero (Michael Cave), Desmond and Shane Mcfadden’s Mr Easy Street (Cormac Taggart), Una McSorley’s Omard Annie Time (Una McSorley), Roisin Hughes’sRoxborough Golden Echo (Roisin Hughes), Lorna Moore’s Scooby Bee (Daniel Moore), Philip G L White’s Tyra MB (Aoife Carr).

Amateurs

- 1, Graeme Carlisle’s Flagmount Heir (Grace Carlisle); 2, Ruth O’Brien ‘s Kilcurry Liberos Flight (Denis O’Brien); 3, Jillian Nelson’s Bannfield (Danielle Kennedy); 4, James Kernan’s Vinday(Margaret Fullerton); 5, Philip G L White’s Tyra MB (Aoife Carr); 6, Jim Maneely’s Legga Chocolate (Jim Maneely).

1.10m

- 1, Rory Lavery’s Glenkeeran Carsonstown (Rory Lavery); 2, Lisa Doogan’s La Roux (Lisa Doogan); 3, Carol M Armstrong’s Cornascriebe Last Lady (Emma Jackson); 4, Emma Jackson’s Carra Lux Quality (Emma Jackson); 5, John Downey’s Away Again (Declan Mcparland ); 6, Frank Mc Leigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary Mcleigh).

1.20m

- 1, Emma Jackson’s Amy B (Emma Jackson); 2, Emma Jackson’s Creevagh For Sure (Emma Jackson); 3, Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Fareeedat Alrahmaaan (Michael Cave); 4, Susan Stewart’s Hawkswings (Emma Jackson); 5, Catherine Chambers’s Seapatrick Beachball (Catherine Chambers); 6, Carol M Armstrong’s Cornascriebe Last Lady (Emma Jackson).

1.30m Mini Grand Prix

- 1, Linda Courtney’s LCC Empty Pockets (Kelly Taggart); 2, Olivia Patterson’s Crucio SR (Rebecca Patterson).

Sunday 3rd June 2018

90 cm Ulster Region Summer Tour

- Divided between Ruairi Holmes’s Amor (KWPN) (Hannah Mc Glinchey), Clare Sloan’s Cruising Rose (Hannah Agnew), Sonya Mcaleer’s CSF Candy (Jonathan Creswell), Rachel Redmond’s Fox C (Rachel Redmond), Shirley Smyth’s Jailhouse Rock (Shirley Smyth), Nicola McLoughlin’s Killarn PG (Nicola McLoughlin), Amanda Ellen Mccracken’s Micky’s Cruising Diamond (Amanda Ellen McCracken), Derek Reid’s Springhill Cobra (Fergus Reid), Colleen Glasgow’s Turlough Cavalier Clover (Liz Brown), Easkèy Houston’s Uilinn Rua (Alison Irwin), John Rafferty’s Westfield Toby (Leona Lavery).

1m Summer Tour

- Divided between Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson), Jane Clarke’s glenpatrickcool guy (Jane Clarke), Eve Stafford’s Enrosewood Show Girl (Jonathan Creswell), Helena O’Kane’s Legavallons T J (Kevin Mackey), Shirley Smyth’s Jailhouse Rock (Shirley Smyth), Debbie McClean’s Huntingdale Chance (Debbie McClean), Ellen Mc Collum’s Simply Kitty (Ellen Mc Collum), Connor Stewart’s ECS Horatio (Connor Stewart), Tracey Howell’s Ferros Kandy (Cerys Howell), Cormac Rafferty’s KMR Twilight (John Rafferty), Clare Sloan’s Cruising Rose (Hannah Agnew).

1.10m Summer Tour

- 1, Dee Barrett-Davies’s Lady Thunder Van Het Rozenhof (Hannah Agnew); 2, Suzanne Posnett’s Karmijn (Suzanne Posnett); 3, Gillian Johnston’s Cadence Dreamer (Elle Johnston); 4, Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson); 5, Amanda Lynch’s Sonyador (Joshua Lynch); 6, Leslie James Goudie’s Carrickadawson Womanizer (Simon Scott).

1.20m Ulster Region Summer Tour

- 1, Emma Jackson’s Amy B (Emma Jackson); 2, Heffron Equine LTD’s Little Miss Lulu (Luke Campbell); 3, Sarah Burns ‘s Georgies Star (Sarah Burns ); 4, Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s MirdadsFareeedat Alrahmaaan (Michael Cave); 5, Helena O’Kane’s Legavallons Moonshine (Kevin Mackey); 6, James Patrick Flood’s Wivollet Vanbeek (Emma Jackson).

1.35m Ulster Region Grand Prix

- 1, Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Yogi (Abby Morton); 2, Peter Mc Eneaney’s Moonlite Cavalier (Conor Mc Eneaney); 3, Simon Scott’s Jasmine Tide (Simon Scott); 4, Joy Robinson’s True Titanium (Shannon Robinson); 5, Trevor Clingan’s Ardtana Flash Forward (Charlene Clingan); 6, Joy Robinson’s Chardonnay (Shannon Robinson).