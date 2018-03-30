Balmoral qualification success for Ballyclare Secondary pupils

St Patrick’s Day saw the annual running of the Interschools Competition at the Meadows Equestrian Centre with the usual huge turn out across all classes.

With a biting wind chill thanks to ‘The Beast from the East II’, parents, pupils and chef d’equips alike were not deterred from taking to the arenas at the Meadows.

In the primary individual class 50cms Nicole Peoples made her mark by finishing on a lovely double clear, closest to the optimum time, with her fabulous little pony, Forest Flash. This combination was followed very closely by St Patrick’s Primary School pupil, Eva Murphy and Princess. Adding a new 60cm class to the schedule the inaugural win went to Jocelyn Hutchinson with Flight of Earls.

Three Primary teams battled it out for supremacy with the Chicks with Sticks maintaining an unblemished record to take the win, closely followed by Rapid Rebels, who took second place.

The 70cms individual class is turning into a great battle at the top with Katie Robinson and Sam Jackson tussling it out for the top spot. Securing the win was Robinson with Cloud, whilst Jackson had to settle with the runner up spot.

Meanwhile, Arena 1 started with a heavily subscribed novice team competition. Settling a challenging course, resident designer Aaron McCusker made for an exciting class with only a few teams finishing on a clean sheet. Dromore High School’s team set a very high standard as their superb performance proved difficult to beat.

In the novice individual class which took place in Arena 2, Katie McCombe and Afondou put in a fabulous performance to win the class. Emma Lutton and Paddy gave them a good chase, taking the runner up spot.

In the feature class of the day, The open teams competition was also a qualifying event for the interschools championship at this year’s Balmoral Show. In a nail-biting finale, all the pressure was left on Ballyclare Secondary’s final team member Jessica McConnell, needed to complete a fast round without fault to deny longer term leaders Rainey Endowed the win and the all important ticket to Balmoral. Showcasing their talent, McConnell kept a cool head to secure the win, with a faultless round.

Completing an excellent days show jumping in Arena 1 was the premier individual class, recording one of only a few double clears within the class, it was Katie McKee from Regent House School who was the eventual winner.

Sponsoring all competitions on the day was TRI Equestrian NI, Baileys Horse Feeds and Lisburn Bowl, who which organisers would like to extend their thanks for their continued support. Thanks is also extended to all the officials on the day who kept the classes running in a efficient manner.

Results

Primary individual 50cms: 1st, Nicola Peoples, Forest Flash (White Head Primary School); 2, Eva Murphy, Princess (St Patrick’s Primary School); 3, Hannah Robinson, Poppy (Cairncastle Primary School); 4, Elizabeth McCracken, Stan (Moyallon Primary School); 5, Mya McMullan, Pepsi Coca Cola (Bunscoil Mhuire Agus Phadraig) and 6th Sophie Cathcart, Ballymacooda Jack (Enniskillen Model Primary School).

Primary individual 60cms: 1st, Jocelyn Hutchinson, Flight of Earls; 2, Alex Best, Captains Order (Clare Primary School); 3, Elizabeth McCraken, Stan (Moyallon Primary School); 4, Shannon Cairns, Strawberry Starburst (Riverdale Primary School); 5, Mya McMullan, Pepsi Coca Cola (Bunscoil Mhuire Agus Phadraig) and 6, Lily Murphy, Busby (Meadowbridge Primary)

Primary teams: 1st, Chicks with Sticks (Moyallon, Tandragee, Millington PS) Katie Robinson, Cloud; Chatlotte Betts, Charlie; Taylor McKnight, Bambi and Charlotte McCracken, Joey. 2nd Rapid Rebels (Mixed Team) Amber Bradley, Flynn; Fergu Emmett, Cash; Andrew Sharvin, Archill Lass and Oliver Kinnear, Millcroft Gilgamesh. 3rd, Fabulous 4 (Carrickfergus, Whitehead and Ballyclare Primary Schools) Mya McCullogh, Windale Blue Sapphire; Thomas Patton, Rokeby Pepper and Sam Jackson, Acra Glas Red Design.

Primary Individual 70cms: 1st Katie Robinson, Cloud (Millington Primary School); 2, Sam Jackson, Acra Glas Red Ensign (Ballyclare Primary School); 3, Charlotte McCracken, Billy Frazer (Moyallon Primary School); 4, Taylor McKnight, Killeshin Bambino (Bronte Primary School); 5, Charlotte McCracken, Blaney Boy (Moyallon Primary School) and 6, Thomas Patton, Rokeby Pepper (Whitehead Primary School).

Novice teams: 1st Dromore High School - Victoria Boville, Bobby; Shannon Boville, Buster; Catherine McClelland, Starlight and Emma Lutton, Paddy. 2nd, Aquinas- Ellen McEvoy, Indie; Jean McComish, Buddy; Ellen McEvoy, Buddy; Jean McComish, Indie. 3rd, Banbridge Academy- Ellie McElroy, Loughdoo Maverick; Alistair Sands, Ten A Penny; Julia Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown and Helena Silva-Reyes, Canadian Clipper. 4th, Victoria College - Lauren Carville, Volvo; Zara Craigs, Annaghmore Clover Boom; Olivia Byrne, Buck Rodgers and Tara Murphy, Indi. 5th, Ellie McDonnell, Sonny Bill Williams; Abby Brown, Buckaroo; Abby Cumminsky, Black Jack and Zara Sharvin, Polly. 6th, Hunter House- Lucy Toombs, Mithril; Mollie Park, Indie; Alice McGill, Stanley and Gillian Grogan.

Novice individual 85cms: 1st, Katie McComb, Afandou (Tandragee); 2nd Emma Lutton, Paddy (Dromore); 3rd, Tyler Houston, Percy (Larne Grammar); 4th, Charlotte McCracken, Spud (Moyallon); 5th, Katelyn Irvine, May (Carrickfergus) and 6th, Tara Emmett, Springhill Quickstep (Down High).

Open teams (RUAS Balmoral qualifier): 1st, Ballyclare Secondary - Jessica McConnell, Bella; Emma Ewing, Murph; Benjamin Gilmore and Jessica McConnell, Nomination. 2nd, Rainey Endowed Team 1 - Ella Grant, Claggan Dark Warrior, Niamh Porter-Payne, Doyles Lexi; Victoria Thompson, Simply Dun and Kirsten Thom, Slemish Rio Grande. 3rd, Down High School Eagles- Alice Emmett, Sky Double J; Laura Kelly, Drumnacaughey Diamond; Jenny Hogg, Clifford and Troy Watson, Nightlife. 4th, Drumragh Integrated College - Connor Harris, Lenamore Lena; Patrick McEvoy, Charlie; Nicholas Bothwell, Kiki and Connor Harris, Nomination. 5th, Belfast Royal Academy - Olivia Quinn, Beatle; Jessica Davidson, MHS Nadal; Rocco Quinn, Pixie and Olivia Quinn, Teddy. 6th, Borris Vocational School- Claire Kavanagh, Clonagoose Danel Dubh; Patrick Doyle, Boley Boy; Aine Kavanagh, Mel View Surprise and Catherine Kavanagh, Coppenagh Blitz.

Open individual: 1st Beth Taylor, Lockstown Lovely (Wallace High); 2nd, Hannah Thompson, Sopie (Cullybackey); 3rd Cerys Howell, Lulu (Glenlola College); 4th Megan Nelson, Murphy (The High School, Ballynahinch); 5th, Megan Nelson, Ballynashannon Gold Finch (The High School, Ballynahinch) and 6th, Shannon Boville, Buster (Dromore).

Premier individual: 1st Katie McKee, Teddy (Regent House School); 2nd Ben Rowatt - McCormick, Mon Ami Aime (Friends School, Lisburn); 3rd, Ben Rowatt- McCormick, MJI Cabernet (Friends School, Lisburn); 4th Kerry Magill, Lisnahall Miss Toffee (Wallace High); 5th Ella Grant, Claggan Dark Warrior (Rainey Endowed) and 6th Cerys Howell, Leo (Glenlola College).