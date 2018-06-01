Blue Frog Equestrian Bedding award bursary to an equine student

Sarah Ross, a final year Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management student, was the successful recipient of the Blue Frog bursary which was awarded as part of the Careers Day at Enniskillen Campus.

Final year Level 3 students were required to undertake an Investigative Project in the Land Based Industries and produce a report. Sarah undertook her detailed research project into ‘The benefits of using horses in the police force’.

Sarah comes from Carrickfergus and has been involved with horses most of her life.

She undertook work placement with Lisa Dundee, Ballyclare and her experience here as well as her flatwork lessons has helped to inspire an interest in dressage. Sarah has a deep love of horses and is dedicated to turning her passion into a career.

Sarah is extremely grateful to Blue Frog for the opportunity to win the bursary and intends to use it to further her studies through a Higher Education degree programme in Equine Management.

CAFRE would also thank Blue Frog for affording final year Further Education students the opportunity to obtain a bursary to assist them with their studies.

If you would like to find out more about the Level 3 equine course or other equine courses available at Enniskillen Campus check out the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.