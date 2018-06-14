Bluegrass Feeds provide bursary to reward success at CAFRE Enniskillen

Lauren Gilchrist from Castlederg is a first year student studying on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management programme at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

Lauren has progressed from the Level 2 programme and has made this transition seamlessly.

Lauren was recently awarded the Bluegrass Bursary.

Students competed for this bursary by completing a number of assignments for the Plan and Monitor Animal Feeding module.

This module gives students the theoretical knowledge required to prepare rations for horses in a range of scenarios.

Students have also been able to develop skills to carry out appropriate and hygienic feeding practices in an equine yard.

Lauren is delighted to have received top marks in this assignment and subsequently receive the bursary.

When working on this module, Lauren particularly enjoyed ration formulation and hopes she will be able to use this in the future.

Lauren is currently undertaking a 10-week work placement at Ash Lee Riding Centre in Strabane.

The Bluegrass Bursary will help with her travel costs whilst on placement.

Lauren will return to Enniskillen Campus in September to undertake the second year of her BTEC Level 3 programme.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is pleased to continue the partnership with Bluegrass Feeds and is delighted to be able to offer such a valued award to students undertaking Further Education courses.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is holding their next careers advice evening on Thursday 23 August at 7pm.

If you are interested in a career in the equine industry, then go along to the careers advice evening to find out more about the equine courses on offer and see the excellent campus facilities or alternatively check out the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.