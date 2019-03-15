British Horse Society to sponsor at Balmoral Show 2019

The RUAS has announced that the British Horse Society has become a new sponsor at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The British Horse Society are sponsoring the Registered Irish Draught Ridden Class, taking place on Thursday, May 16, in the CRL Arena.

“The British Horse Society has been exhibiting at the Balmoral Show for a very long time and we are looking forward to furthering our involvement as a sponsor in 2019,” said Susan Spratt, BHS manager for Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday, May 15 until Saturday, May 18, 2019. For the latest updates on the show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.

The British Horse Society is the UK’s largest equestrian charity

It provides a strong voice for horses and people, on a range of topics including:

r Welfare services for horses and advice for owners

r Campaigning for and protecting equestrian rights of way

r Improve safety for horses, riders and carriage drivers

r Promoting riding for all

r Offering world-class qualifications

r Approvals system awarding quality instruction and care

For further information on The British Horse Society visit the website www.bhs.org.uk.