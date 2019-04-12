The fourth annual CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Equine Student Conference took place on Wednesday, March 27, writes Alison Morris, Equine Lecturer.

The conference opened with associate professor Jane Williams, from Hartpury University, presenting an enthusiastic scientific view of performance analysis in equestrian sport, as well as the emerging technology which can be used to gather information in this important area.

The next speaker was Victoria Lewis also from Hartpury University who gave a very informative and interesting discussion on the topic of pain and injuries in horse riders and reported on the injury types and management strategies used by riders in different equestrian disciplines.

The afternoon session began with assistant professor Siobhan O’Connor from Dublin City University speaking about the extremely important subject of injuries and falls seen in the racing sector of the industry, with particular emphasis on concussion and its effect on riders.

To close the conference, Poppy Blandford who works as a performance coach for equestrian athletes, spoke about the physiological factors affecting rider performance. She then shared her views on managing mind-set and the positive effect this can have on performance.